Ex-India Players Explain Why Kohli Succeeded & Unmukt Chand Failed To Realise Potential

The India U-19 cricket team created history on February 5, 2021, by picking up their fifth ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup(CWC) trophy, playing in their record eighth appearance in the summit clash of the tournament. The U-19 team serves as a platform for the young players to step up to the senior team and many of the players have gone on to become big names in cricket coming off the U-19 background. However, despite five U-19 World Cup titles in India’s credit, only a few of the players graduate to the senior team and make a similar impact. The example of Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand can be cited for the same as both players had contrasting careers after U-19 world cup wins in 2008 and 2012.

Former Indian cricketer Nikhil Chopra and Syed Saba Karim expressed their views on the topic in a podcast with Khelneeti and tried to explain the reason behind it. “Virat Kohli played for Delhi after becoming U19 World Cup champion. He scored plenty of runs there. He was dropped from the Indian team after his initial selection but picked again, after having scored in domestic cricket. In contrast, Unmukt Chand couldn’t translate his success from U19 to domestic cricket. He was an exceptional talent but could not fulfil his potential. To get selected for India, you need to prove that you are one above the rest,” Nikhil Chopra said in the video on Youtube.

Saba Karim weighs in his thoughts

At the same time, Syed Saba Karim also weighed his thoughts and cited the neck-to-neck competition among the players in Indian domestic cricket. “The biggest reason is very simple, we have such tough competition. So many U-19 players come every year, everyone tries but not everyone gets selected for state teams. This is the reason BCCI started a U-23 player a while ago so that they get a platform to play before playing in tournaments like the Ranji Trophy, Moshtaw Ali Trophy, or Vijay Hazare."

Unmukt Chand's career in India

While India won the 2022 edition under the captaincy of Yash Dhull, the U-19 team previously lifted the trophy under skippers like Prithvi Shaw, Unmukt Chand, Virat Kohli, and Mohammad Kaif. Out of the first four captains. Chand is the only cricketer who failed to utilise his potential and find a place in the senior team after lifting the U-19 trophy in 2012. Kohli became one of the greatest cricket icons around the globe following his victorious U-19 CWC campaign in 2008. Chand announced his retirement from cricket in India in 2021 in order to ply his trade in other countries. He last appeared while playing for the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League(BBL) 2021-22, after becoming the first India to play in the Australian T20 league.

Image: PTI/AP