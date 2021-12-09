Ex-India Selector Pinpoints Exact Reason On What 'could Have Cost Kohli ODI Captaincy'

Former Indian selector Saba Karim reckoned that Virat Kohli has been sacked as the skipper of the ODI team. The veteran was of the opinion lack of ICC trophies under his belt led to his sacking from the helm. Back in January 2017, the 33-year-old Kohli took over from MS Dhoni as Team India’s ODI and T20I skipper.

Earlier, Virat also relinquished Team India’s T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup 2021 in Oman and the UAE. He didn’t have a happy ending as the Men in Blue failed to go beyond the first round. Rohit Sharma has taken over from him as the skipper in both ODIs and T20Is.

Virat Kohli sacked? Saba Karim agrees with that viewpoint

"It is right to say that Kohli has been sacked. He made the announcement while leaving the T20I captaincy and could have confirmed that he does not want to continue as ODI captain as well. This meant he wanted to remain ODI captain. Not being able to win an ICC trophy could have cost Virat Kohli the ODI captaincy," Karim said on his YouTube channel Khelneeti.

Karim said that the BCCI and head coach Rahul Dravid must have had a chat with Virat Kohli before appointing Team India’s new ODI and T20I skippers.

"I am confident that Rahul Dravid or someone from the BCCI would have had a word with Virat Kohli regarding their plans of introducing split captaincy. Dravid has often put emphasis on having clear communication with players. So, when it comes to taking such a big decision, I believe someone would have surely talked to Kohli," he added.

Virat, however, remains India’s Test captain after leading the team to a 1-0 series win against New Zealand. The Delhi-born didn’t captain in the Kanpur Test where Ajinkya Rahane was in charge but came back to guide his team through to a win in the second Test.

He’s now set to lead the team in the three-match Test series in South Africa, starting December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Rohit Sharma is also set to take the mantle of the ODI series in the three-match series that starts after the Tests.

Image: PTI