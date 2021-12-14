Ex-India Selector Reasons Why Rohit Named ODI Skipper Ahead Of Kohli Is 'absolutely Right'

Last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selected their 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series in South Africa. But in a move that surprised cricket enthusiasts and pundits, they also bestowed Rohit Sharma with captaincy responsibilities for the ODI format apart from T20. This comes as a surprise as Virat Kohli had earlier announced that he would be giving up the captaincy only for the T20 squad, however, it seems that the BCCI had their own plans. The announcement was met with mixed responses, while almost everyone were glad to see Rohit Sharma's promotion, a few people felt that Kohli should have been given more time. According to Team India's former North Zone selector Sarandeep Singh, it is a good decision to make Sharma skipper for India's white-ball squads.

Speaking to ANI, Sarandeep said: "Rohit Sharma's selection as ODI and T20 captain is absolutely right because personally what I feel is white-ball cricket should have one captain. You have a T20 captain in Rohit Sharma and a different captain in Virat for ODI then that will be confusing and difficult for players to adjust. Rohit is a good captain as he has done well in the IPL. In Virat Kohli's absence, he has led India and done well. He is a very calm and composed person."

Kohli to miss IND vs SA ODI series while Rohit Sharma an injury doubt

Earlier on Tuesday, sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that Kohli has indeed sought a small break in January next year with the IND vs SA three ODI matches scheduled for that time. "Yes, Kohli has asked for a small break in January to spend some time with his family. It effectively means that he would miss the ODI series against South Africa," the source had told ANI.

Team India's new white ball skipper, Rohit Sharma could also miss out on the upcoming ODI series because of a hamstring injury that he picked up in training. He has already been ruled out from the three-match Test series and is a doubt for the ODI series as well. If he does end up missing the ODI series then the BCCI will need to pick a different skipper all together for that series.

Image: AP/@BCCI/Twitter