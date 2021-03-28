Ex-India Selector Shuns Virat Kohli's Reason To Keep Ashwin At Bay In White-ball Cricket

With India's spinners being belted in the ongoing limited-overs series against England, former chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar has pitched for the return of veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the shorter formats of the game. Disregarding skipper Virat Kohli's reasoning of leaving the veteran out, Vengarkar asserted that Washington Sundar is 'no match' if compared with Ashwin. Making a bold claim, Vengsarkar added that if he was a chief selector now, he would have brought back Ashwin in the white-ball setup.

"If I were the chief selector (now), I would have brought Ashwin back (to the white ball set-up). Why not? Because he is such an experienced bowler and he has variety. As they say, spinners mature late and he has done so well over the years. He is in terrific form in red-ball cricket. I think it will suit the team if he is brought back," Vengsarkar told The Sunday Express. READ | India Vs England 3rd ODI live stream: Where to watch In UAE, South Africa, Australia, NZ?

The former India chief selector also cited previous precedents where players of the same discipline have featured in the same playing XI. "Washington Sundar is no match if you compare him with Ashwin purely as a bowler. Where is the comparison? Players of “the same discipline”, however, have featured in the Indian squad before the Ravindra Jadeja-Axar Patel combo was a case in point. So why not Washington and Ashwin?" Vengsarkar added.

'Good attacking option'

Heaping praise on Ashwin's ability to pick wickets in the middle overs, the former India cricketer also noted that if the team fails to get wickets, then the opposition goes on to score a huge total - which has happened in the last two India-England ODIs. "The variety he has, he would be a very good attacking option and very few can match his variety. As far as spinners are concerned, you don’t contain the batsmen (in this format), especially in the middle overs,” Vengsarkar concluded.

Ashwin last held the white-ball back for India back in July 2017 in a T20 against West Indies. Since then, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Chahal have helmed the spin attack in the shorter formats of the game. With Ravindra Jadeja being sidelined due to an injury and the Kul-Cha duo failing to perform, skipper Virat Kohli has been inclined towards giving youngsters more chances. In the recent T20 and ODI series, the Indian team has resorted to the services of Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya to handle the spin department.

However, in the second ODI, even Krunal Pandya was taken to the cleaners after a dream debut in the first game. In the second ODI between India and England, the visitors made a mockery of India's 337-run target, chasing it down with six wickets and 39 balls to spare.