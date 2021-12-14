Virat Kohli Vs Rohit Sharma: Mohammed Azharuddin Wades Into 'rift' Debate Between Players

Former Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin has expressed his thoughts on Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli’s reported absence from the Indian ODI squad, which will play three matches against South Africa during India’s tour of South Africa, that begins later this month. Kohli is set to miss the three-match ODI series due to personal reasons, after leading the Indian squad in the three-match Test series. However, Kohli will lead the Test squad in the absence of his deputy Rohit Sharma, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin took to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday to explain his take on the recent developments. Talking about Kohli’s absence, Azharuddin said, “Virat Kohli has informed that he's not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable fr d upcoming test. There is no harm in takin a break but d timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation abt d rift. Neither wil be giving up d other form of cricket [sic]." Meanwhile, India’s new ODI skipper Rohit Sharma leads India in his first assignment, he will have to play without former skipper Kohli in the side.

Why is Virat Kohli out of the ODI series?

Earlier on Tuesday, confirming Kohli’s absence from the ODI series, sources said to ANI, “Yes, Kohli has asked for a small break in January to spend some time with his family. It effectively means that he would miss the ODI series against South Africa." Speculations about a possible rift between Kohli and Rohit have been on a high, ever since Kohli was sacked as the ODI captain of India, and Rohit was handed the captaincy role in ODIs, alongside the T20I format.

BCCI faced heavy criticism from cricket fans for the swap as many believed Kohli was disrespected by the board, as the stats suggest Kohli was the best ODI skipper of India. However, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly opined on the matter a few days later and said Kohli was asked not to hang his boots as the T20I skipper. When Kohli decided to go with his plan, Rohit Sharma was handed the captaincy role in ODIs, as the committee felt dual leadership won't suit the limited-overs format.

Image: PTI