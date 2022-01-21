Ex-India Spinner Harbhajan Singh Tests Positive For COVID-19, Isolates Himself At Home

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has tested positive for COVID-19. The 41-year-old announced his COVID-positive result on social media, saying he has isolated himself at home and is taking all necessary precautions. Harbhajan also advised everybody who had come into contact with him in the previous several days to isolate themselves as soon as possible. Harbhajan's positive result has come at a time when India is witnessing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

"I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care," Harbhajan said in his tweet.

Harbhajan retires from all forms of cricket

Harbhajan has recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The former cricketer made his decision public on December 24, saying 'All good things come to an end". Harbhajan, who is considered one of the greatest spinners of all time, has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs, and 28 T20Is for India between 1998 and 2016. The right-arm bowler has picked 417 wickets in Tests and is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker for India in the longest format.

