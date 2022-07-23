Ex-India Star Unhappy With Kapil Dev's 'premature' Talk About Dropping Virat Kohli

Former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar has spoken out in favour of Virat Kohli following Kapil Dev's suggestion that he be dropped from the T20I squad. Agarkar claimed on the FanCode app that it is a little early to demand Kohli's removal from the team.

Agarkar acknowledged that Kohli is going through a hard time but added that every player has experienced a lean patch at some point in their career. Agarkar backed Ricky Ponting's statement and added that the squad needs a player of Kohli's stature because he can intimidate the opposition's camp.

"Going through a lean patch is a fact of life. Every great player has gone through it. Now next year you have the 50-over World Cup. If he comes out of it sooner or later then he will get a bit of time. But you also don't want him to stay out of form for too long. I don't think he has looked at his best that is why everyone is worried but he has got starts. I think there is a lot of talks that Kohli should be replaced. I feel it's too premature," Agarkar said.

“Yes no doubt about it (on Ponting's comment). That is why I feel all this discussion around whether he should be dropped is all too premature. There was two months of IPL where other players have performed but come the World Cup, where if India are two down early while chasing a score you want Kohli in form, you want him batting there. He knows how to bat under pressure. Yes there are other players who are performing well but that doesn't mean you have to start questioning Kohli. In World Cup, you need top players who have been in those situations. Hopefully before that he gets some runs and boosts his confidence," he added.

Earlier, Kapil Dev had said that it was time to drop Virat Kohli from the T20I squad, using Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as an example. He reportedly said that if the World No. 2 bowler can be dropped from the Test team, then the World No. 1 batter could also be pulled. Even though Kohli is no longer the No.1 batter in rankings, he is still recognised as one of the greatest to have ever played the game of cricket.

Virat Kohli's form

Kohli has been out of form for the past couple of years. He hasn't been able to consistently produce runs for his team across all formats. Kohli hasn't hit a century since 2019, which is very concerning as he was a player who used to score hundreds at will.

Kohli was last seen in action during India's tour of England earlier this month. The right-handed batter failed to breach the 20-run mark in all the innings that he played in England, be it in the fifth Test match, T20Is or ODIs.

Image: PTI