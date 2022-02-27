Ex-Indian Batting Coach Praises 'extremely Versatile' Player; 'can Play At 3, 4, 5 Or 6'

Former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar lauded Shreyas Iyer for adapting to various batting positions thus far in his career. The 27-year-old Iyer is currently the leading run-scorer of the three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka. In two games, the right-hander has notched 131 runs at a strike rate of 181.94 with two back-to-back half-centuries.

Most importantly, while batting at No.3, he is yet to be dismissed even once in the series. Bangar, also a former Indian cricketer, said that the Mumbai-born Iyer knows the art of turning his game as per the needs of the situation.

"He [Shreyas] has become a versatile player, reads the situation well and is playing his role brilliantly. In my opinion, he has become an extremely versatile player because he plays at three, four or five and sometimes he has to go at No. 6 as well,” Bangar was quoted as saying on Star Sports.

IND vs SL: Shreyas Iyer scores unbeaten 44-ball 74

On Saturday, Shreyas Iyer was on top of his game as he scored an unbeaten 44-ball knock of 74 with the help of six fours and four sixes. He came to bat in the second over after Dushmantha Chameera got rid of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma in the very first over.

Iyer stayed until the very end and helped the Men in Blue chase down 184 with 17 balls to spare. The batter was going at around a run-a-ball before he gained momentum with three back-to-back fours off left-arm pacer Binura Fernando.

“The advantage of playing at every position is that you understand how to play according to the situation and target your scoring areas. He targeted to score runs down the ground against Binura Fernando and against rest of the bowlers, who had pace, he tried to score runs square off the wicket,” Sanjay Bangar added.

Iyer also got two able partners in Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja, who both played their roles in the run-chase. On February 26, India beat Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, by seven wickets and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The third and final game of the IND vs SL T20I series is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 27 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

