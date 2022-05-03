Ex-Indian Cricketer & Bengal Team Coach Arun Lal Ties The Knot With Bulbul Saha; See Pics

Former India cricketer Arun Lal, who currently serves as the coach of Bengal in Indian domestic cricket, got married for the second time at the age of 66. Arun Lal tied the knot with his long time friend Bulbul Saha. The couple got married in a private ceremony in Kolkata on May 2, 2022.

The pictures of Arun Lal and Bulbul Saha from their wedding ceremony have now been accessed by Republic Media Network. Arun Lal wore a waistcoat and kurta pyjama for the wedding while Bulbul donned a saree as the couple signed the marriage documents. In one of the pictures, Arun Lal and his wife Bulbul were captured kissing each other to celebrate their special day. Former Cricketer and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly attended the wedding ceremony. The couple cut a two-layer cake to celebrate their special moment. After the wedding, the couple posed for the cameras outside the venue.

Arun Lal and Bulbul Saha wedding

The couple were seen dressed in Red and Beige where the bride looked beautiful in a red and beige lehenga while Arun Lal looked handsome in a Beige and red ensemble. Earlier, the couple's pictures from their Haldi ceremony went viral on social media. For the unversed, Arun Lal got divorced from his first wife Reema, however, the Bengal cricket team coach still lives with her owing to her illness. Arun Lal and Bulbul Saha are expected to take care of Reema after their wedding. It is worth mentioning that Arun Lal himself is a cancer survivor as he was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare type of salivary gland cancer. The former cricketer, however, overcame the disease and went on to become coach of the Bengal cricket team. It is pertinent to mention here that Arun Lal has been a part of 16 test matches and 13 ODI games for India. He made his debut in international cricket in the year 1982 and played until 1989. Take a look at the pictures from the couple's wedding ceremony:

