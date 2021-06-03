Ex-Indian Cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Asks Twitter To Verify His Account, Gets Tips

Team India's former leg-spinner turned commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan on Wednesday requested Twitter to verify his account stating that he is an Indian Test Cricketer and currently an International broadcaster. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan's Twitter account has more than 12 thousand followers, however, while he is well known for being Team India's former leg-spinner and a commentator, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan's Twitter account is yet to be verified.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan was a member of the Indian team that went to Pakistan in 1982-83. At the age of 17, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan became the youngest Indian Test player against West Indies in Antigua in that season. Notably, in 2020, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan also joined the BJP in Chennai in the presence of then BJP in-charge of Tamil Nadu, CT Ravi.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan asks Twitter to Verify his account with a blue tick

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle and asked the social networking site to verify his account with a blue tick as he is a former Indian test cricketer and currently an international broadcaster. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan on his Twitter wrote:

@verified I am a former Indian test cricketer and currently a international broadcaster . Kindly verify my account with a BLUE TICK — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) June 2, 2021

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan's Twitter verification request gets netizens' reactions

After Laxman Sivaramakrishnan requested Twitter to verify his account, people on social media also joined the movement and asked the social networking site to do this as soon as possible. Some also instructed Sivaramakrishnan on how to get your Twitter account verified.

Sir, go to settings then account option then there is verification request and need to finish all procedures then need to wait 7 days and they will review the request. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 2, 2021

Please @verified do not verify his account. He is a sanghi and would share fake news on cow dung and cow piss. — A Very Senior Opposition Leader (@BlabberingSoul) June 2, 2021

Lachu, follow this thread. It has all the instructions you need to get verified. https://t.co/mAz3eYMZnl — Tracer Bullet (@ravimaestri) June 2, 2021

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan's Stats

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan was a member of the Indian team that went to Pakistan in 1982-83. At the age of 17, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan became the youngest Indian Test player against West Indies in Antigua in that season. As per ESPNcricinfo, he was not yet 19 when he won a Test match for India with 12 for 181 runs against England at Bombay in 1984-85 - by the end of the series he had 23 wickets and was adjudged man of the series. The icing on the cake came when he was in the Indian one-day squad that won the World Championship of Cricket in Australia in 1985 - he played a leading part in that triumph.

In the World Championship of Cricket in Australia, he finished as the top wicket-taker. It was a time when spinners, especially leg-spinners, were considered a luxury in one day cricket. A memorable dismissal was of Javed Miandad who was stumped off a leg break in the final. Sivaramakrishnan did similarly well in the four nations tournament in Sharjah a few weeks later.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has played 9 Test and 16 ODIs for Team India. In Test, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has taken 26 wickets with an economy rate of 2.9 while in ODIs he has taken 15 wickets with an economy rate of 4.27.

