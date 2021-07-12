Ex-Indian Cricketer Says 'pressure' On Shastri To Win T20 WC Amid Dravid's Appointment

Former India cricketer Reetinder Sodhi feels the pressure will be on Ravi Shastri to win the upcoming T20 World Cup following the appointment of Rahul Dravid as a coach for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka. Sodhi, while speaking to India News, said if the Virat Kohli-led Team India manages to lift the forthcoming World T20, it will become impossible to remove Shastri, whose contract is slated to expire after the marquee ICC event. Shastri's coaching had come under the scanner after India lost the World Test Championship final against New Zealand last month.

'Dravid's appointment sends different signal'

Sodhi believes the manner in which Rahul Dravid was named coach for the Sri Lanka series, as well as the BCCI's refusal to send two additional batsmen to England, sends a different signal. Sodi feels Shastri has performed decently as a coach over the course of his tenure and winning an ICC trophy is the only thing that is left to be done. Sodhi was answering a question regarding speculations that Rahul Dravid will replace Ravi Shastri as Team India's head coach after the T20 World Cup.

Ravi Shastri was first appointed the head coach of the Indian cricket team in 2017, replacing Anil Kumble. After the 2019 ICC World Cup, Shastri was re-appointed as the head coach until the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup. India also lost a couple of crucial Test series during the course of Shastri's tenure. However, India has won more under Shastri's coaching than any other previous coaches, courtesy to the world-beating team of Virat Kohli.

India is slated to play a five-match Test series against England between August and September. The Indian contingent will then travel to the UAE to take part in the remaining matches of IPL 2021. The Indian squad will reassemble again for the T20 World Cup, which is also scheduled to be held in the UAE after the conclusion of IPL 2021.

(Image Credit: BCCI/Twitter)

