Ex-Indian Player Highlights 3 Major Questions About IND's Team Combination For 1st NZ Test

The Indian cricket team is all set to lock horns against New Zealand in the three-match Test series, after getting the better of the Kiwis by sweeping the three-match T20I series last week. As the Indian squad led by Ajinkya Rahane gets ready to face the Kiwis from 25 November, ex-Indian player Aakash Chopra has highlighted three pertinent questions about India’s team combination for the first Test. Chopra took to his official Koo handle on Wednesday and suggested that skipper Rahane and head-coach Rahul Dravid face three key questions going into the first Test at the Green Park in Kanpur, India.

On Batters

The first question standing on the way Rahane and coach Dravid, as mentioned by Chopra is how many batters should India go into the match. Opener KL Rahul was recently ruled out of the New Zealand test series after he suffered an injury and Suryakumar Yadav took his place in the squad. Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill are expected to open the innings, with Cheteswar Pujara at no. 3. Rahane then has the option of using Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav in the no. 4 batting slot, while he can bat at no. 5, followed by the keeper. As mentioned by Akash Chopra, it will be interesting to see if India goes with five batters or six batters as they have all-around options of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Axar Patel.

On Spinners

As mentioned by Chopra in his Koo post, the second question that Rahane and Dravid have to answer is, will India choose to go into the Kanpur test with two spinners or three. At the same time, India has the spinning options of Jadeja, Ashwin, Patel, and Jayant Yadav on their side. While Jadeja, Ashwin, and Patel have proven batting abilities for India in the past, India can choose to go with the option of three spinners if they select two pacers.

On Fast Bowlers

If India chooses to go in with three spinners, Chopra then mentioned the third question by asking who will be the two pacers among Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj to make into the playing XI. Chopra said Rahane and Dravid will have to choose between the pairing of Ishant and Umesh, Ishant and Siraj, or Umesh and Siraj. Chopra concluded by saying, Wriddhiman Saha will most probably be the first-choice wicketkeeper, even though KS Bharat is also in the squad.

Image: Instagram/@indiancricketteam