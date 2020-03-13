Rajiv Shukla Terms IPL Suspension Call As 'unanimous', Favours Health Over Revenue Loss

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Friday, former IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla spoke about the decision to suspend IPL 2020 till April 15. He mentioned that this decision was taken in a meeting of stakeholders such as BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Secretary Jay Shah and IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel. Stressing that this call was taken keeping the stance of the Centre and various state governments, Shukla maintained that the IPL could commence after April 15 if there was an improvement in the situation.

He also dismissed the notion that BCCI had given in to the demands of the franchise owners. Moreover, he observed that the last two ODIs against South Africa would take place as scheduled without spectators.The former IPL Chairman also dismissed concerns about the loss of revenue, highlighting the fact that people’s health was important at this juncture.

‘After April 15, a fresh call will be taken’

“A decision has been taken that it will be deferred to April 15. After that, a call will be taken looking at the situation of the epidemic. Today, there was a meeting in Mumbai where BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah and IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel- all these people deliberated on the issue. They consulted others as well. And after that, a unanimous decision has been taken that it should be deferred till April 15. And after April 15, a fresh call will be taken.”

‘Deferment is because of health considerations’

“Do you think this decision is pro-money? This decision is pro-health. The deferment is because of health considerations. Because, the epidemic is spreading in the world, so keeping that in mind, it has been decided. The government of India has also issued an advisory. Certain state governments have allowed the matches to take place without spectators. And certain governments were not even ready to allow the matches to be staged without the spectators. If situation improves, we will be having it (IPL). If it does not improve, then a call will be taken at that point in time.”

‘Loss of revenue is not an issue at this point in time’

“It is not pinning one against the other. The idea is to have a good IPL. So, keeping that in mind, a considerate decision has been taken taking every stakeholder on board. So, it is not that we have yielded to the request of the franchises. They are also a part of us. They are our family. As far as these two matches are concerned in Lucknow and Kolkata, these matches will take place without spectators.”

“Loss of revenue is not an issue at this point in time. Fighting coronavirus is important. People’s health is important.”

