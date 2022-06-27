England ODI Skipper Eoin Morgan Set To Hang Up Boots Amid Slump In Form? Here's An Update

Eoin Morgan, the captain of England's white-ball team, is reportedly planning to retire from international cricket. Morgan, who played in the recently-completed three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, has been having trouble with his form and fitness. After being dismissed for a duck in the first two games, Morgan withdrew from the third one due to injury. The Guardian reports that Morgan is now considering his options and may decide to announce his retirement from international cricket as soon as this week.

According to the report, the 2019 World Cup-winning captain could call time on both white-ball formats so that other players may ply their trade ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Morgan is one of the people credited with revolutionising white-ball cricket in England. Because of this, the country's talent pool has grown significantly, leaving very little room for passengers like Morgan, who has had trouble scoring runs for his team in the recent past.

If Morgan decides to retire from international cricket, Jos Buttler might be named as England's new white-ball captain, the report claims. Another player named in the report as a potential candidate for the position of England's white-ball captain is Moeen Ali. Ben Stokes, the current captain of England's Test team, might be another choice to consider if Morgan retires from international cricket.

Morgan's career

Morgan was named England's white-ball captain in 2014. The England side under Morgan's captaincy quickly evolved into a feared white-ball team, playing with a dynamic approach and believing in its ability of power-hitting. England went on to win their first-ever Cricket World Cup in 2019 thanks to Morgan's outstanding leadership. He also helped England qualify for the semi-final of the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE last year.

Morgan has struggled on the personal front with just one half-century in his previous 65 innings across all forms of cricket. Morgan played 20 matches across all formats in 2021 and only managed to score 253 runs at a dismal average of 23.00. This year he has played four matches and has scored 30 runs at an average of 7.50. In terms of his overall stats, Morgan has played 379 international matches, Tests, ODIs, and T20Is combined and has scored over 10,000 runs at an average of 35.60.

Image: t20worldcup.com