Ex-KXIP Player Manzoor Dar Unemployed Sans IPL Contract, Lauds Yuvraj Singh's 'big Heart'

Manzoor Dar was roped in by the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) ahead of the Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) season. The popular franchise acquired the cricketer for Rs.20 lakh ($31,000 approximately). In doing so, the Jammu & Kashmir all-rounder became only the second cricketer from his state after Parvez Rasool to cut it in the IPL. However, he was let go by the franchise ahead of the following season and he now continues his domestic cricket commitments for Jammu & Kashmir in Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournaments.

Manzoor Dar talks about Yuvraj Singh, experience with KXIP and life after his IPL stint

In an interview with India.com this week, Manzoor Dar talked about his time in the KXIP camp and revealed how he is dealing with the ongoing global pandemic. The all-rounder stated that he shared the KXIP dressing room with “some of the greatest cricketers” ever. Manzoor Dar also said that while playing for KXIP, he learned a lot of bowling variations from Australian pacer Andrew Tye.

Further recalling his stay at the KXIP camp, he said that he developed a good friendship with former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Manzoor Dar mentioned that Yuvraj Singh supports him as he receives a kit from the veteran all-rounder every season. He described the two-time World Cup-winner as a “large-hearted” person and a “great human being”.

Manzoor Dar added that with nothing happening during the lockdown, he has put on some extra weight. He admitted that it is challenging to stay upbeat right now but he is trying to burn calories in order to get back into shape.

While he shot to fame with his KXIP contract, he is currently struggling to make ends meet during the ongoing pandemic. Before he landed the contract in 2018, the then 24-year-old used to juggle jobs either as a carpenter or a security guard but the pandemic has brought his life back to square one. Manzoor Dar said that he is currently left unemployed and he has to look after his seven siblings and an ailing mother. He admitted to trying to get into a state government job but according to him, “there is no light at the end of the tunnel”.

