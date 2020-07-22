Ex-Mumbai Indians Pacer Munaf Patel Leads Coronavirus Fight In Native Village Ikhar

Former Indian cricketer Munaf Patel announced his retirement from all forms of the game in November 2018. He was one of the crucial components of India’s pace department alongside Zaheer Khan in their victorious 2011 World Cup campaign. Amidst the ongoing global pandemic and nationwide lockdown, Munaf Patel is now leading his village in a fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus resistance in Munaf Patel village

As per a report by The Times of India, former Mumbai Indians fast bowler Munaf Patel is currently in Ikhar, a village in the Bharuch district of Gujarat. He visited his village in April, i.e. just few weeks after the Indian government imposed a nationwide lockdown and asked the citizens to maintain the norms of social distancing. Munaf Patel is teaching the villagers the importance of maintaining social distancing and is leading the fight against the pandemic ever since five of their people tested positive for coronavirus in April.

After the earlier reported cases, the Munaf Patel village was declared a containment zone. While speaking with the publication, the 38-year-old former cricketer said that the villagers did not know much about the contagious disease when the lockdown was announced. He stated that he travelled from Tamil Nadu to Ikhar in April where he saw “sudden fear” among people due to five coronavirus-positive patients.

Munaf Patel said that he made the people in Ikhar aware of maintaining distancing as it was an “alien concept” for them. He also began educating them about the importance of wearing masks. Ever since he led the fight in his village, Ikhar has not reported a single coronavirus-positive case after the initial scare.

According to Ikhar sarpanch Harron Haindi, Munaf Patel convinced the local police as well as the health officials to instruct farmers to maintain distancing while harvesting. The sarpanch further stated that the former Mumbai Indians pacer also visited the panchayat office on a daily basis where he used to spend hours discussing preventive measures against the virus. The sarpanch praised Munaf Patel’s efforts and said that his instructions turned out to be a “blessing” for the people in Ikhar.

Munaf Patel’s Team India and IPL career

Munaf Patel made his Team India debut in 2006 under the leadership of Rahul Dravid. He represented the Indian team in 13 Tests, 70 ODIs and three T20Is until his final appearance in 2011. The right-arm pacer bagged 125 international wickets across formats, with 11 of them coming during India’s triumphant 2011 World Cup run at home.

In Indian Premier League (IPL), Munaf Patel has represented franchises like Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Lions. He was part of the Royals unit that won the inaugural (2008) IPL edition and he was also a victorious member of Mumbai Indians IPL 2013 line-up. He made his final appearance in the tournament in IPL 2017.

BCCI’s stance on IPL 2020

The ongoing coronavirus crisis forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to indefinitely delay the much-awaited IPL 2020 season. The IPL 2020 was originally intended to launch on March 29 with a match between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians. The BCCI is currently considering several measures to organise the tournament later this year. Recent reports now indicate that the IPL 2020 is likely to be played between September 26 and November 8 with UAE emerging as the frontrunner to host the event.

