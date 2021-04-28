Ex-Mumbai Indians Pacer Mitchell McClenaghan Booed By Fans On Social Media; Here Is Why

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by just 1 run in Match 22 of the IPL 2021 on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As a result of the win, the Virat Kohli-led side has moved to the top of the IPL 2021 points table. RCB have won five of their six games and lead the IPL 2021 points table by two points from Chennai Super Kings. But there was one incident in the match that disappointed former Mumbai Indians bowler Mitchell McClenaghan.

Mitchell McClenaghan IPL 2021 comment on Virat Kohli

McClenaghan slammed Kohli for appealing five times after Rishabh Pant was struck on his pads of Washington Sundar's first delivery. The former Mumbai Indians bowler wrote on his official Twitter handle -

Disgraceful - appeal - not suppose to be able to appeal 5 times #RCBvDC — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) April 27, 2021

As a result of Kohli's repeated appeals, the umpire Virender Sharma eventually raised his finger. However, a surprised Pant did not hesitate as he immediately called for the DRS. The replays showed that the DC captain got an inside edge. Even though Pant went on to smack 58 runs off 48 balls, his efforts went in vain as RCB scraped through victory.

Fans mock former Mumbai Indians bowler Mitchell McClenaghan on social media

Fans did not show any hesitation to boo former Mumbai Indians bowler Mitchell McClenaghan on social media when he attacked India's captain for over appealing. McClenaghan was mocked for being released by Mumbai Indians ahead of this year's IPL and spending time on the sidelines answering to fans. The back and forth responses of McClenaghan and one fan can be seen below:

Yes keep crying — Yash Dixit (@YashDix87876987) April 27, 2021

Eat a fat one Yash — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) April 27, 2021

Yeah join me boy — Yash Dixit (@YashDix87876987) April 27, 2021

Here is another Twitter conversation between McClenaghan and a fan:

There’s no rule like that . You can appeal as long as you wish . — ARJUN (@Viratian0512) April 27, 2021

Not true you can’t appeal twice - look up excessive appealing — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) April 27, 2021

Fair enough then , dint see much wrong in that appeal . But if that’s how it is , it is ðŸ™‚. — ARJUN (@Viratian0512) April 27, 2021

Meanwhile, other fans gave savage responses to McClenaghan going unsold in IPL 2021 auction:

IPL AUCTION 2022 SCENARIO



MITCHELL MCCLENAGHAN



UNSOLDðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Sakthi Dhoni (@SakthiDhoni_7) April 27, 2021

Mitch don't appeal they are not bidding you next timeðŸ˜† — Naveed shirol (@Naveedshirol1) April 28, 2021

Your career over — Dhruv (@dhruvjha2001) April 27, 2021

Mitchell McClenaghan IPL 2021 honest answer for going unsold

However, one cannot deny the brutal honesty of the former Mumbai Indians bowler. When one fan asked him on Twitter why was he unsold in IPL 2021, he replied -

It takes courage for a professional sportsperson to come up with a response such as this.

Mitchell McClenaghan net worth and IPL salary

According to superstarbios.com, the Mitchell McClenaghan net worth is a staggering USD 1.5 million. The former Mumbai Indians pacer reportedly earned a salary of â‚¹1,00,00,000 in the IPL 2020 and a total IPL income of â‚¹3,90,00,000. In five seasons with the Mumbai Indians, McClenaghan picked up 71 wickets in just 56 matches.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy.