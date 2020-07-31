Last Updated:

Ex-Pakistan Captain Ramiz Raja Trolled On Twitter For Sharing Fake Image With Foul Words

Ramiz Raja, in his tweet, showed unhappiness over how things have panned out in Karachi over the time period and also took a dig at the Sindh government.

Suraj Alva
Pakistan

Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja was brutally trolled by fans on Twitter for his foul-mouthed rant on social media after he was called out for posting a fake image. On Wednesday, Ramiz Raja shared an image which he claimed was a submerged area in Karachi. But Twitter users had a different opinion.

Pakistan cricket news: Ramiz Raja fake picture tweet 

In the photo shared by Ramiz Raja, a large area, surrounded by some tall buildings, was seen underwater. The former seemed unhappy with how things have panned out in Karachi over the time period. In the caption, he also took a dig at the Sindh government, comparing the area to ‘milk leaf tea’.

However, people's reactions did no go down well with Ramiz Raja who hit out at fans calling them idiots and traitors to the city and country on Thursday in yet another tweet. Here's the Ramiz Raja tweet -

Fans react to Ramiz Raja tweet 

 

Ramiz Raja's career as a cricketer 

Ramiz Raja had a great career while playing for the Pakistan team. Raja played 57 Tests and 198 ODIs for Pakistan in which he scored 2,833 and 5,841 runs respectively. His career for Pakistan spanned 13 years from 1984 to 1997.and the 57-year-old was also instrumental in helping Pakistan win the 1992 World Cup in which they beat England in the final. He also got an opportunity to captain Pakistan.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Shahid Afridi Foundation logo features on Pakistan jersey 

In other Pakistan cricke news, despite the Pakistan Cricket Board renewing its contract with beverage giant Pepsi, Shahid Afridi Foundation logo will continue to feature on Pakistan jersey during the England vs Pakistan 2020 series. The England vs Pakistan 2020 series will commence from August 5 with the first Test in Manchester, followed by the remaining two games in Southampton, starting on August 13 and 21 respectively. After the Test series, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan team will lock horns with England in three T20Is in Southampton on August 29, 31 and September 2.

