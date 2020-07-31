Ex-Pakistan Captain Ramiz Raja Trolled On Twitter For Sharing Fake Image With Foul Words

Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja was brutally trolled by fans on Twitter for his foul-mouthed rant on social media after he was called out for posting a fake image. On Wednesday, Ramiz Raja shared an image which he claimed was a submerged area in Karachi. But Twitter users had a different opinion.

Also Read: Suresh Raina's 1st IPL Salary Only $25k Lesser Than Shahid Afridi's Only IPL Paycheck Ever

Pakistan cricket news: Ramiz Raja fake picture tweet

In the photo shared by Ramiz Raja, a large area, surrounded by some tall buildings, was seen underwater. The former seemed unhappy with how things have panned out in Karachi over the time period. In the caption, he also took a dig at the Sindh government, comparing the area to ‘milk leaf tea’.

سندھ حکومت نے پورے کراچی کیلئے دودھ پتی چائے کا بندوبست کیا ہے 😀😅😂👍🙏 pic.twitter.com/iuOG546MIr — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) July 28, 2020

However, people's reactions did no go down well with Ramiz Raja who hit out at fans calling them idiots and traitors to the city and country on Thursday in yet another tweet. Here's the Ramiz Raja tweet -

I give a flying duck whether it’s a picture of Karachi or not. It summarises, encapsulates whats been happening in that city, how Karachi is being royally fu#%^d. And some idiots are challenging that it’s a fake picture. Brain dead idiots!! Real traitors of the city and country. pic.twitter.com/BNeoRPHBQ8 — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) July 30, 2020

Also Read: PCB Feel England's Tour Of Pakistan In 2022 Would Be The 'right Thing For ECB To Do'

Fans react to Ramiz Raja tweet

Mr. Raja first posted a fake picture of Karachi to criticize the political opponents of @ImranKhanPTI in an attempt to win his favour for a lucrative post in @TheRealPCB. When he was called out on this, instead of apologizing, he used the quoted words to silence his critics. — Yasir Abbasi, ACMA, CFE (@YsrAbasi) July 30, 2020

غلطیاں انسان سے ہوتی ہیں! اگر تم سے غلطی ہوئی تو مان لیتے۔ مگر تم نے بیشرمی کہ حد کر دی، لانت ہو تمہاری سوچ پر، نالائق انسان۔ بیشرمی کی کوئی حد ہوتی ہے۔ زندگی کہ ہر میدان میں فیل۔۔ ل ن ع ت۔ — GM Buriro (@buriroGM) July 30, 2020

Using a non authentic photo to make a point while distributing treason certificates and insulting anyone who disagrees or questions your take... Why are all you celebrity Pakistani cricketers so full of yourselves? — Taha Siddiqui (@TahaSSiddiqui) July 30, 2020

Don't embarrass yourself more.. And relax you will get a job — Ejaz hasani (@EjazEa92) July 30, 2020

Instead of going on the offensive, why not just admit you made an error & then say your point is that you are concerned about Karachi? — Maheen Usmani (@MaheenUsmani) July 30, 2020

Ramiz Raja's career as a cricketer

Ramiz Raja had a great career while playing for the Pakistan team. Raja played 57 Tests and 198 ODIs for Pakistan in which he scored 2,833 and 5,841 runs respectively. His career for Pakistan spanned 13 years from 1984 to 1997.and the 57-year-old was also instrumental in helping Pakistan win the 1992 World Cup in which they beat England in the final. He also got an opportunity to captain Pakistan.

Also Read: Shahid Afridi Says 'India Just Got Lucky' In WCs Vs Pak, Gets Brutally Trolled On Twitter

England vs Pakistan 2020: Shahid Afridi Foundation logo features on Pakistan jersey

In other Pakistan cricke news, despite the Pakistan Cricket Board renewing its contract with beverage giant Pepsi, Shahid Afridi Foundation logo will continue to feature on Pakistan jersey during the England vs Pakistan 2020 series. The England vs Pakistan 2020 series will commence from August 5 with the first Test in Manchester, followed by the remaining two games in Southampton, starting on August 13 and 21 respectively. After the Test series, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan team will lock horns with England in three T20Is in Southampton on August 29, 31 and September 2.

Also Read: Shahid Afridi Rates MS Dhoni Above Ricky Ponting 'for Developing Team Full Of Youngsters'

(COVER IMAGE: RAMIZ RAJA / TWITTER)