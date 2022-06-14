Ex-Pak Coach Mickey Arthur Hits Out Hard At Pakistan Batter; 'Take A Look In The Mirror'

Mickey Arthur has responded to allegations made by former Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal, who accused the South Africa-born coach of "spoiling" his career. Akmal has accused Arthur, who was the head coach of Pakistan men's cricket team from 2016 to 2019, of destroying his career, saying that the selection committee and local coaches didn't support him at the time. During Arthur's tenure in Pakistan, it was commonly known that he and Akmal had a tense relationship.

In response to Akmal's latest accusation, Arthur advised the former Pakistan cricketer to "take a look in the mirror". Arthur took to Twitter to respond to Akmal's allegations, where he wrote, "Take a look in the mirror Umar!!". Akmal was cited as claiming in an interview, "Mickey Arthur has ruined my professional life. The selection committee and local coaches at the time were not on my side."

Take a look in the mirror Umar!! https://t.co/VvZKio0WpP — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) June 14, 2022

The conflict between Arthur and Akmal first became public after the latter was dropped from the Pakistan squad in 2017 due to fitness issues. After being dropped, Akmal accused Arthur of using "abusive language" towards him, claiming that he was treated badly when he tried to enter the NCA to work on his fitness. Akmal was not a centrally contracted PCB player at the time and it was reported that Arthur used abusive language towards him when he asked for the assistance of one of the national coaches.

Arthur, on the other hand, said that Akmal's exclusion from the team was due to his arrogance and lack of commitment to getting in shape. Arthur had stated at the time that he had a hard conversation with Akmal when the latter had come to use the facilities at the high-performance centre. Arthur further stated that if Pakistan chose him again, it would be a shocking and awful decision.

Akmal's career

As far as Akmal's career is concerned, the right-handed batter played 16 Tests and 121 ODIs for Pakistan from 2009 to 2019. Akmal scored 1,003 runs in Tests and 3,194 runs in ODI at averages of 35.82 and 34.34, respectively. He scored one century in the longest format of the game and two tons in the 50-over version. Akmal also played 84 T20Is for Pakistan, scoring 1690 runs at an average of 26.

