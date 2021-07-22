Ex-Pak Cricketer Says Deepak Chahar Applied Dhoni's Philosophy During Chase Against Lanka

Former Pakistan player Danish Kaneria has heaped praise on Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar, who amazed everyone with his batting display against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Kaneria, while speaking on his official YouTube channel, said Pakistan batsmen should learn from Chahar how to bat in a crunch situation. The 40-year-old highlighted how Chahar "smartly" rotated the strike and scored odd boundaries to keep up with the required run rate. Kaneria further added that Chahar applied MS Dhoni's philosophy to take the game till the last ball, just what the former India skipper did during run chases.

"The credit goes to Deepak Chahar for winning the match. Our [Pakistani] batsmen must also learn from him. Deepak stayed in the middle till the end and took the game deep. He played smartly and kept taking single-doubles. He also hit odd boundaries off bad balls but did not give his wicket and stood firm. He finished the game with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who scored 19 runs but was as good as a fifty," Kaneria said on YouTube.

"India has won the series against Sri Lanka and now we may see some changes in the playing XI for the third ODI. Deepak Chahar won the hearts and minds of everyone. He first claimed two wickets and then batted smartly. He did not play any unnecessary shots and relied mostly on single and doubles. The Indian team applied MS Dhoni's philosophy of taking the game deep if wickets fall," Kaneria added.

India wins 2nd ODI

India won the second ODI against Sri Lanka by 3 wickets as Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar forged a record eighth-wicket partnership to help the cause. Deepak Chahar finished the game as the highest run-scorer for his side as he remained unbeaten at 69 off 82 balls. India won its 9th consecutive ODI series against Sri Lanka after beating the islanders in the second game on Tuesday and taking a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. After the match, Bhuvneshwar revealed that their key plan was to bat till the last ball of the last over. Chahar also talked about the message he received from Dravid, adding "He asked me to bat till the end".

Image: AP/PTI