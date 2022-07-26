Ex-PAK Player Says 23-year-old Will Be 'fantastic' For India At T20 WC; 'Mark My Words'

Former star Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes that Arshdeep Singh can be a valuable asset for Team India at both the upcoming Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup later in the year. The left-arm fast bowler was brilliant in the recent season of the Indian Premier League for the Punjab Kings, which earned him a spot in the Indian squad for the recently-concluded tour to Ireland and England.

Danish Kaneria believes Arshdeep Singh will be a valuable asset

While speaking on his YouTube Channel, Danish Kaneria said, "Mark my words. Arshdeep will play the third ODI and make an impact too. Arshdeep has the art, and he uses his mind while bowling. He bowls sensibly and knows how to take wickets. He can be a fantastic option for the Indian team for T20 World Cup and maybe for Asia Cup as well. Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and he can be successful being a left-arm pacer."

Team India is currently competing in a three-match ODI series against the West Indies. Since the Men in Blue have already clinched the series, having won the first two matches, Kaneria is confident that Arshdeep Singh will be included in the playing 11 for the third ODI.

Other than Arshdeep Singh, Kaneria also said that he is interested in seeing T Natarajan once again play for India. "I want to also see Natarajan playing for India again. He can make an impact just like he did in Australia. He is a fantastic bowler, but India has currently got an incredible bowling lot. Team management has to decide how to utilise its bowlers," added the former Pakistani spinner.

India & Pakistan are drawn in same T20 World Cup group

The T20 World Cup 2022 is set to feature a blockbuster clash as India and arch-rivals Pakistan are drawn in the same group. The India vs Pakistan match will take place on October 23, and the game will begin live at 1:30 PM IST. Since bilateral series are suspended between the two nations due to geopolitical tensions, this match promises to be all the more exciting.

Before that, they could also face-off in the Asia Cup scheduled for August-September, though the date, fixtures and groups have not been announced yet.