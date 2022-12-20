Former Pakistan spinner Dinesh Kaneria has provided a scathing assessment of current team captain Babar Azam by stating that the 28-year-old is a 'big zero as captain' and that comparisons to former Indian skipper Virat Kohli are ludicrous. Babar's captaincy has once again been slammed after Pakistan suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat in the recently held Test series against England at home.

Babar and the rest of the Pakistan team were left rattled against a relentless England side, who registered a dominant eight-wicket win in the final Test to clean-sweep the series 3-0. England just needed 38 minutes to secure victory on the fourth day of the third Test as they scored the remaining 55 runs easily by losing no wickets.

'King when they talk, zero in results': Kaneria on Babar Azam's captaincy

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria analyzed Babar Azam's captaincy by stating, "People should stop comparing Babar Azam to Virat Kohli. The likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are very big players. Pakistan have nobody in their team who can be compared to them. If you make them talk, they will be a king. When you ask them to produce results, they'll be zero."

Kaneria's slamming was not done there as he went on to explain how Babar is clueless as the captain of Pakistan. "Babar Azam is a big zero as captain. He doesn't deserve to lead the team. He is not capable of leading the team, especially when it comes to Test cricket," added Kaneria.

The former Pakistan skipper went on to add that Babar's ego did not allow him to learn how to lead a side. "He had a good chance of learning captaincy by looking at Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum during the series. Or, he could have kept his ego aside and asked Sarfaraz Ahmed how to captain, who was sidelined as soon as Babar came into the team," explained Kaneria.

'Main fast bowlers not fit': Babar Azam's excuse for 3-0 loss to England

While analyzing Pakistan's humiliating 3-0 series defeat to England at home, Babar Azam said, "We were unfortunate that our main fast bowlers were not fit. The new players did perform but couldn’t execute the way we wanted. When things were in our hands we had soft dismissals in those times and due to that, we couldn’t win matches which we should have won. When you don’t have the backbone of your bowling, then new bowlers found it difficult to adjust quickly."