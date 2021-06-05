Ex-Pak Skipper Rashid Latif Highlights Major Difference Between India & Pakistan Cricket

Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif has highlighted what he thinks is the major difference between India and Pakistan in terms of being a cricketing nation. Latif, while speaking on the YouTube channel My Master Cricket Coach, said that while India has prepared its coaches "scientifically", Pakistan hasn't been able to do the same and rather focus on finding talents with naked eyes. Latif further said that the data-driven approach adopted by Indian cricket has helped the country a lot in creating a vast talent pool, adding "IPL and overseas coaches have helped too".

Latif explains India's rise and Pak's decline

"Indian cricket has been on a steep rise since 2010 while Pakistan has been on a decline. India has prepared coaches scientifically and the Indian Premier League has helped them a lot. IPL has been data-driven and it has helped in creating a vast talent pool. However, we focus on finding talents with our naked eyes. Former Indian cricketers and overseas coaches have helped Indian cricket too. We have appointed former players as coaches too but many PSL franchises don't allow them with their teams. This is the main difference between India and Pakistan," Latif said.

Latif said that the reason why Indian cricket has been on a rise since 2010 is because of the involvement of their former players as coaches and heads of administrative bodies. Latif said that in Pakistan not many former cricketers are involved in team management and PSL franchises don't allow them as well, adding, "This is the reason why PSL has failed to produce quality cricketers."

While the Indian Premier League (IPL) had begun in 2008, it wasn't until 2016 that the world saw the first edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being launched. The IPL is also unique in the sense that players from all over the world come to play in the tournament, which has been largely missing from other T20 leagues, including the PSL.

(Image Credit: PTI/AP)