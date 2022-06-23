Ex-Pak Spinner Slams PCB Over 'favours For Friends'; 'One Who Keeps Selectors Happy...'

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has hit out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over their choice of players for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The Pakistan squad announced for the away series will see the return of former wicketkeeper batter and captain Sarfaraz Khan as well as leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

The team selection has not gone down well with Kaneria who has come down hard on Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in comments he made on the official YouTube channel.

Danish Kaneria slams Pakistan Cricket Board and Babar Azam for team selection

Yasir Shah was drafted into the Pakistan team in place of off-spinner Sajid Khan, who played in all three matches against the Pat Cummins-led side. Kaneria, in his video, said that the PCB selection committee is biased towards a specific set of players. He said, "I don't understand on what basis the selectors have picked the team. It seems like the selectors will never improve and think about players while picking a team. I don't know how Ramiz (Raja) approved this team. Some changes were needed after Australia defeated Pakistan in their own backyard."

Speaking about off-spinner Sajid Khan, Kaneria commented, "He played all the Test matches against Australia, but Pakistan didn't give a chance to Yasir Shah, who would have gotten exposed against the Aussie batters. Sajid has been unfairly treated. They also removed Usman Qadir and didn't play him against Australia either. Zahid Mahmood was also omitted without any reason. I'm not sure whether Babar (Azam) or (Mohammad) Wasim are picking the team or doing favours for friends."

Speaking of Sarfaraz Khan's inclusion in the team Kaneria said, "Sarfaraz has also been included in the Test set-up. He won't be getting into the eleven because of Mohammad Rizwan. Instead of Sarfaraz, a young player could have been a part of the side. They also put Haris Rauf in the Test squad, but Shahnawaz Dahani can be a better bowler in the longer format. Rauf should have been kept for the T20 format".

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka tour

Pakistan is currently fifth in the ICC World Test Championship league table with three wins and two defeats in seven matches. On the other hand, Sri Lanka is fourth having won three and lost two out of the six matches played so far. Coming to the Test series the first match is scheduled to be played from July 16 to 20 at Galle International Stadium while the second Test will be played from July 24 to 28 at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka tour: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah.