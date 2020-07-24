Ex-Pakistan Player Basit Ali Claims BCCI 'backed' PCB For PSL Over T20 WC In Feb-Mar 2021

There has been a lot talk about the postponement of the T20 World Cup that was supposed to take place in Australia later this year. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been targetted relentlessly by several former cricketers, especially from Pakistan, saying that the BCCI used their influence to stage the IPL 2020 in place of the T20 World Cup. However, according to former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali, the BCCI had no role in influencing the ICC as the T20 World Cup wasn’t going to happen anyway.

Ex-Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali lashes out at people blaming BCCI for postponement of T20 World Cup

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Pakistan's Basit Ali revealed that the ICC was planning to hold the T20 World Cup in February-March window next year in Australia and New Zealand. However, he added that at the same time, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) takes place and the PCB denied to cancel the event.

Basit Ali claimed that the BCCI was the first member board to support Pakistan in this argument in the ICC meeting after which even the ECB seconded them. Basil Ali stated that because of the support PCB got from BCCI and ECB, the ICC dropped the idea of holding the T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in February-March.

Basit Ali opined that this is a fact that people do not know. He lashed out at out the ones blaming BCCI saying that they should research first and get the details. Ali also said that the talk that BCCI has stopped the World Cup because of the IPL is not true. as the World Cup was never going to happen.

Basit Ali pointed out that if BCCI had played a game to postpone the World Cup for the IPL, they would have allowed the World Cup in February-March but they opposed that because PSL will happen at that time.

IPL 2020 set to be played between September 19 and November 8

The IPL 2020, which was originally slated to commence on March 29, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the BCCI has been in a fix about the commencement of the cash-rich league. However, after a lot of speculation, the IPL 2020 looks set to be played in the UAE this year after the ICC decided to postpone the T20 World Cup. According to reports, the IPL 2020 will be played between September 19 and November 8. Meanwhile, the franchises have started gearing up for the 13th edition of the tournament.

IMAGE COURTESY: TWITTER