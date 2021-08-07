Ex-Pakistan Captain Backs India To Win 1st Test Against England, Says 'They Will Lose If..

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt feels India should be able to beat England in the first Test match unless the Virat Kohli-lead side play "below standard". Butt, while speaking on his official YouTube channel, said Team India can win the match easily if they restrict England under 200 runs. After the end of their first innings on Friday, the Indian team had already amassed a 95-run lead in the total. If India bowls England out for less than 200 runs in the second innings, they will just need to chase down 100 or so runs on the final day, which should be possible unless the game is disrupted by rain.

India vs England 1st Test Day 3

Indian tailenders played a crucial role on Day 3 of the first Test match as they added nearly 50 runs to the team's total after the dismissal of all the key wickets. Earlier in the day, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja put up a great show together as they forged a partnership of around 100 runs. While Rahul played a class inning of 84 runs, Jadeja went on to score his 15th Test half-century. England is currently trailing by 70 runs in their second innings with both openers still intact on the crease.

England is currently trailing by 70 runs in their second innings with both openers still intact on the crease at 25/0 in 11.1 overs. The rain had stopped the play early on Day 3. Rory Burns and Dom Sibley will assume charge when the play resumes at 3:30 pm IST today (August 7). Team India will look to break the partnership of England openers in the first session itself when the ball tends to provide a lot of swing to bowlers. On the other hand, England would want to score over 300 runs in order to secure a draw at least.

The first Test match between India and England marked the start of the next cycle of the World Test Championship. The last time India toured England was in 2018, where the Virat Kohli-lead side lost 4-1 against the hosts.

Image: AP