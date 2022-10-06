Ex-Pakistan Captain Praises Of India's Economy, Says 'even Flop Movies In India Work Well'

Team India's preparation for the T20 World Cup ended with 2-1 series win over South Africa. The Men in Blue dominated the first two matches before getting the taste of their own medicine in the final match of the series. In the build-up, to the T20 World Cup, the team management experimented with the T20I squad, especially in the bowling roles. As a result of the experiments, the selectors got a chance to have a proper look at players and then decide on the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup. Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt in his latest Youtube video defended Team India's decision to experiment with players.

'Confusion in selection is a good headache': Salman Butt

With players knocking on the selector's door with their performance, The BCCI decided to play separate squads for different formats. Last year, India's Test and ODI teams played series simultaneously. While the senior team played matches in England, the white ball team played Sri Lanka. Earlier this year, a Hardik Pandya-led Indian team took on Ireland in a two-match T20I series while the Test squad, led by Rohit Sharma was preparing for the fifth Test against England in Edgbaston.

Salman Butt, while speaking on his Youtube channel was asked whether having so many players for selection creates confusion for the selectors. The former Pakistan skipper said, “Apparently, there are more benefits to it. India is one of the biggest economies, it's one of the biggest markets. If you have more consumers, anything sells. Even flop movies in India work well because there are so many people,". He added “Practically speaking, it's an asset. If you are having confusion in your selection, it's a good headache. You have 3 teams, one is playing Test, other ODIs/T20Is, and then you have the ‘A’ team playing as well. This is a blessing,"

The former cricketer also took a jibe at Pakistan Cricket Board for failing to do things similar to that of India. He said, “Ye hamaare numbers me bhi ho sakta hai. Par hamaare 2 saal ho gaye hain, naa hamne A ka koi tour karaaya hai naa U19 ka (This can happen with our numbers as well. But it has been 2 years, neither did we have an ‘A’ tour or an U19 tour),”

T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan match tickets snapped in seconds

According to International Cricket Council (ICC), all the tickets for India vs Pakistan clash in the World Cup on October 23 have been sold out. While the qualifying matches will kickstart on October 16, the Super 12 stage will begin on October 22. Team India will open their campaign against Pakistan in front of a stadium that's going to be packed full. ICC in its statement revealed that the additional standing room tickets were 'snapped up within minutes of going on sale.'