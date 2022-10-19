Former Pakistan cricketer Asif Iqbal spoke to Republic Media Network in an exclusive interview on Wednesday and shed light on the recent events which have unfolded after BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s statement about India not traveling to Pakistan for the next edition of the Asia Cup. Shah’s statement was followed by PCB chief Ramiz Raja’s claim about Pakistan pulling out of the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 in India. Earlier today, PCB put out an official statement and tried to blackmail world cricket on India refusal to play cricket in Pakistan.

Former Pakistan captain Asif Iqbal reacts to PCB's statement

Meanwhile, speaking to Republic, Asif Iqbal refuted the claims that no country wants to play in Pakistan and said, “Recently England has been there, New Zealand is coming for a series and I think regular cricket is back in Pakistan”.

“The matter of Asia Cup taking place under the Asian Cricket Council and the World Cup taking place under the ICC, I think they are the proper authorities to take actions against any team who refuses to go and play in a certain event. The countries which are taking this type of unilateral action in an international tournament, the authorities responsible to host those events, they should take actions,” he added.

#BREAKING | Former Pakistan Cricketer Asif Iqbal speaks to Republic as PCB threatens to pull out of the ODI World Cup in India next year following BCCI's refusal to play Asia Cup in Pak.



Tune in for #LIVE updates here -https://t.co/QgYJt61h0t pic.twitter.com/Wg0iDp8qi4 — Republic (@republic) October 19, 2022

'Give priority to the international teams that visit Pakistan': Former Pakistan cricketer Asif Iqbal

Speaking about the fact on terrorism in the country and teams not wanting to play in Pakistan, the ex-Pakistan cricketer said, “I don’t want to enter into politics”.

“We are talking about sports and I think the purpose of cricket is to bring countries together. Not just cricket, sports bring people together. So I think the authorities in Pakistan have made absolutely sure that they give priority to the international teams that visit Pakistan,” he added.

Iqbal was then asked about England and New Zealand pulling out of their bilateral series in Pakistan last year, and Pakistan’s current stance about walking out of the World Cup after India’s decision not to travel to Pakistan. Replying to the question about Pakistan's arm-twisting statements, he said, “There is no arm-twisting. What I said is how long you are talking about that the teams went back. England was there last month, they played international cricket in Pakistan very recently. New Zealand is again going back and playing the committed series”.

