Ex-Pakistan Coach Mickey Arthur Backs Former Pupils To Beat England Despite Day 3 Mayhem

Pakistan are currently playing England in the opening Test of the three-match Test series in Old Trafford, Manchester. The visitors were on top after the first innings as Pakistan gained a 107-run lead. Pakistan bowlers were all over England as they bowled them out for 219. Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah was destructor-in-chief who bamboozled the Englishmen with his spin. Yasir Shah bagged four wickets in the first innings to help his team gain a big lead. Yasir Shah's wickets included the prized scalp of Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes and Dom Bess.

At the end of play on Day 3, England made a comeback of sorts as they restricted Pakistan to 137/8. Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes grabbed two apiece while Dom Bess picked one wicket. However, Pakistan are still on top as they have a lead of 272 runs at the time of writing this report. The hosts would look to wrap up the Pakistan innings quickly on Day 4 and keep the target in check.

However, former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur feels Pakistan have enough runs to defend. Mickey Arthur has backed Pakistan to defeat England in the first Test despite the visitors reeling at 137/8 in the second innings. The South African international took to Twitter after the end of Day 3's play and tweeted that Pakistan have got enough runs to defend. He predicted that Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan will bowl England out.

Pakistan have got enough.....Shaheen and Shadab to bowl England out.....goodnight all! #PakvsEng — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) August 7, 2020

Mickey Arthur was not yet done with his prediction. On Saturday, Mickey Arthur posted another tweet where he stated that Pakistan would win the match by 30 runs.

Pakistan by about 30 runs! https://t.co/utcejWXWFM — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) August 8, 2020

Mickey Arthur was appointed as the head coach of the Pakistan team in 2016. The South African international stayed with the Men in Green until the second half of 2019. After a disappointing outing at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Mickey Arthur was sacked and replaced by Misbah-ul-Haq. During Mickey Arthur's stint as the head coach, Pakistan won the 2017 Champions Trophy and also climbed to the top spot in the ICC’s T20I rankings. The 52-year old is currently the head coach of Sri Lanka.

The Eng vs Pak live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. But fans can also enjoy the scores of the England vs Pakistan 2020 live in India by logging onto FanCode. The Eng vs Pak live streaming in India telecast would also be available on Sony SIX. Apart from the Sony Pictures Sports Network, the Eng vs Pak live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV. The first England vs Pakistan 2020 Test commenced on August 5 at 3:30 PM IST.

