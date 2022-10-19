Ex-Pakistan Cricket Chief Insists Pak Terrorism Has Ended; 'Biden No Superhuman To Know'

Amid the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, a greater issue has propped up in the cricketing world after current Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja made some audacious comments after India declined to visit their country for the Asia Cup 2023.

Raja threatened to boycott the 2023 ODI World Cup in India by stating that the decision to host the Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan was made 'unilaterally' and that India was not abiding by the 'philosophy and spirit for which the Asian Cricket Council was formed in September 1983.' Following Raja's remarks, former PCB chief Khalid Mehmood has spoken exclusively to Republic World.

Khalid Mehmood opines on BCCI-PCB conflict

India has made its stance clear that it will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 until and unless Pakistan addresses their issues of both cross-border terrorism and terrorism within their own country. After these issues were put forward to former PCB chief Khalid Mehmood, the former chairman replied, "That terrorism story is a matter of the past. The matters of violence have been handled comfortably. There is no longer any terrorism happening in Pakistan and that is why many international teams have been visiting Pakistan."

He went on to add, "When the Asian Cricket Council granted Pakistan the rights to host the Asia Cup 2023, they would have considered everything, including 'so-called terrorism.' And now India saying they will not visit Pakistan because of terrorism is 'absolute nonsense.'

On being told that the United States president Joe Biden also referred to Pakistan as a dangerous nation, Mehmood replied, "The US president is no superhuman that he is entitled to make any 'nonsensical statement.' That statement has been answered by many political leaders in Pakistan." He concluded his remarks by adding that sports and politics should be kept apart side.

However, he failed to make any remarks on the terrorism that still plagues Pakistan, a grave issue due to which India has urged the Asian Cricket Council to move the Asia Cup 2023 to a neutral venue from Pakistan. Now it remains to be seen what amicable situation the two cricketing boards can come to after the Pakistan Cricket Board threatened to pull out of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.