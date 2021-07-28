Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Believes Injuries Will Not Affect India In England, Credits Dravid

Former Pakistan cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that despite the number of injuries in camp, India's preparations for the England series will be unaffected. Inzamam, while speaking on his official YouTube channel, stated that Indian youngsters rose to the occasion and showed maturity in Australia earlier this year at a time when India was under a similar situation. Inzamam said Team India did not press the panic button despite all the injuries and their young players fought against the Australians as if they have been playing for years, adding that "the recent injuries in the camp will not affect them".

Inzamam further highlighted the importance of having a good bench strength. Inzamam believes former India cricketer Rahul Dravid, who is currently the Director of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy and has been the coach of India U-19 and India-A teams, should be credited for bringing depth to the country's bench strength. The 51-year-old added that bench strength helps a lot when a team is in trouble. England and India recently played a 50-over series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively. Both teams fielded a second XI side and managed to win the series against their respective opponents.

The BCCI recently announced replacements for players who sustained injuries in England, including Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, and Avesh Khan. Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have been named as replacements for the England series by the BCCI. Both players are currently playing in a white-ball series in Sri Lanka. So far, both Prithvi and Suryakumar have had an outstanding series against Sri Lanka, scoring runs to justify their inclusion in the Test squad.

Injuries in India camp

Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar sustained injuries to their fingers during the three-day practice game between Indians and County Select XI. Both players were part of the County Select XI team lead by Will Rhodes. The BCCI has said that Sundar was given an injection on his right-hand bowling finger, however, his recovery is expected to take longer than expected hence he has been ruled of the England series. Avesh Khan was taken for an X-Ray after sustaining the injury and the result confirmed a fracture in his left thumb. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill had sustained a developing stress reaction on his left shin during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand last month.

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.

Image: AP

