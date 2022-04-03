Ex-Pakistan Cricketers Line Up To Laud Imran Khan; Call Assembly Farce 'masterstroke'

In a massive development in the Pakistan National Assembly, the no-trust vote tabled to oust incumbent PM Imran Khan was disallowed by the Deputy Speaker who dubbed it 'unconstitutional'. While the whole manner in which the proceedings were carried was was a total farce, several former Pakistan cricketers celebrated in joy and called the assembly farce a 'masterstroke'.

Former teammate Waqar Younis praised Imran Khan for dealing with the situation and wrote "As always Proud of you Skipper. What a Master stroke @ImranKhanPTI @PTIofficial #NoConfidenceMotion Crushed. #GameChanger #BornLeader #PakistanZindabad while Mohammed Hafeez too Tweeted in celebration "Pakistan Zindabad. U r true Legend always @ImranKhanPTI #surprise" throwing their weight behind the Pakistan Prime Minister.

Another former teammate Wasim Akram too had earlier tweeted and called Imran Khan as a leader born to fight and win "He was born to lead, fight & win, not for himself but for what he is representing. It’s not the position or power or name he’s fighting for, Its his destiny! And the game is not over yet! #IstandwithImranKhan #NeverGiveUp"

Pakistan no-trust motion: Imran Khan calls for fresh elections

Prime Minister Imran Khan sent a recommendation to the President of Pakistan to dissolve the National Assembly and announce fresh elections. The Pakistan Prime Minister also took a jibe at the opposition and remarked that elections will be held in Pakistan and asked the opposition to start preparations for elections as foreign powers won't succeed.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the Opposition is preparing to challenge the dismissal of the no-trust vote in the Supreme Court. The Pakistan Supreme Court too has been closely monitoring the situation and has taken suo-moto cognisance of the events that occurred inside the Parliament. The Chief Justice of Pakistan Omar Ata Bandial informed that they will be constituting a special bench to address the political turmoil in the country.