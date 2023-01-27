Ex-Pakistan Keeper Slams His Nation's Talent Pool; Refers To India On How To Do It Right

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal recently appeared in an interview and slammed the lack of depth in Pakistan cricket. Akmal made the remark while shedding his views on the possibility of Pakistan fielding different teams in different formats. He cited that India may field two or three teams across formats due to the huge talent pool in the country.

Speaking in the interview with Paktv.tv, Kamran said, “(On whether Pakistan too can form 2 teams) Pehele aap ek to bana lein thik se (First at least make one team properly). Before 2018-19, you could have made three teams due to the number of teams that were playing domestic and regional cricket."

What went wrong with Pakistan cricket? Kamran Akmal explains

The former wicketkeeper mentioned that Pakistan had access to several great players in the past due to their domestic cricket. However, he slammed Pakistan cricket’s decision to exclude departmental teams and not focus on regional cricket. Akmal went on to point out how this has had a significant negative effect on Pakistan’s bench strength and talent pool.

“We are finding it difficult to form one proper team”

“Departmental teams have given Pakistan so many great players, but we stopped that and have just six domestic teams. If this experiment had been correct, then Fawad Alam wouldn't have had to wait 11 years to make a comeback. We are finding it difficult to form one proper team."

The wicketkeeper again referred to India and suggested his country should also focus on building the temperament for the younger generation.

Indian cricket team’s huge talent pool across formats

Courtesy of a strong domestic calendar, India have been producing credible cricketers for several years now. Following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2022, the Men In Blue have made it clear that they are planning to make a big change in the T20I format of the game.

Hardik Pandya has been leading the Indian team in the shortest format since the World Cup, while Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and other senior players focus on the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. The 50-over World Cup is scheduled to be held in October and November in India.