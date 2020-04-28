Ex-Pakistan Legend Thinks Umar Akmal's International Career Is Over And 'he Deserves It'

Former Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas hailed the three-year-ban handed out to Umar Akmal for failing to report corrupt approaches and said that the batsman's international career was all but over. After being charged with the anti-corruption code, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) banned explosive batsman Umar Akmal on Monday for three years. Umar Akmal's ban from the game means he will joining a long list of Pakistan players who have been banned from the sport for indulging in corrupt practices.

'He deserves it'

Speaking to a news daily, Zaheer Abbas said that Umar Akmal deserved this ban and felt that this would be the end of his cricketing career for Pakistan. The former Pakistan cricketer pointed out that Umar Akmal wasn't a junior and was well aware of the ICC Anti-Corruption rules and that he had remained ignorant of the norms which in turn led to this ban. Further, Zaheer Abbas questioned how one can call Umar Akmal a great talent, pointing out that great players such as Sachin Tendulkar, were successful because they were aware of the rules of the game.

PSL setback for the Pakistani cricketer

Umar Akmal had recently received a temporary suspension ahead of the Pakistan Super League 2020 where he was all set to play for Quetta Gladiators. He was issued a show-cause notice by the PCB's Anti-Corruption Code, but the batsman decided not to challenge his country's cricket governing body. Umar Akmal, pleaded guilty to not reporting the fixing offers, which led to his provisional suspension on February 20 this year. Akmal was charged with breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB's Anti-Corruption Code.

PCB action over 'Charbi' outburst

Apart from being suspended from PSL for failing to report corruption approaches, Umar Akmal had made the headlines for disrespecting trainers too by taking off his shirt and asking them if his body was unfit for playing international cricket in one of his practice sessions in 2020. This act forced the PCB to impose a penalty on Umar Akmal. Later, the PCB said that the incident happened due to a misunderstanding and Umar Akmal offered his regrets for the incident.

