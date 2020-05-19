Ex-Pakistan Pacer Gets Bashed On Twitter For Advising Babar Azam On Captaincy

Former Pakistan pacer Tanvir Ahmed has been slammed by fans on social media for his comments on Babar Azam after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently appointed him the skipper of Pakistan's ODI and T20I team. While Pakistan cricket team coach and selector Misbah-ul-Haq congratulated Babar Azam for getting captaincy extension, former Pakistan pacer Tanvir Ahmed has come up with a bizarre list of things that Babar Azam needs to work on to become a complete captain.

Tanvir Ahmed suggestion to Babar Azam

In the video posted by Saj Sadiq, a Pakistan cricket writer, Tanvir Ahmed has said that scoring runs and leadership skills are not the only things that make a good captain. He suggested that Babar Azam needs to improve his English, work on his personality and change his dressing sense to become a good captain.

The former fast bowler highlighted that as a leader, Azam needs to be punctual and organised as other players in the team follow the captain. Ahmed also opined that Babar Azam also needs to improve his fitness because if the captain himself isn't fit, then he cannot advise other players on improving their fitness.

Tanvir Ahmed also gave suggestion about how Babar Azam should be dealing with criticism related to his captaincy. He said that Azam needs to stay strong mentally as a slight dip in performance as captain will invite a lot of criticism from media. He further said that the right-handed batsman will have to tolerate the criticism and not react to it and If he reacts, then things will get very difficult for him Here's the entire message

Tanvir Ahmed via Youtube says Babar Azam needs to improve his English, work on his personality and change his dress sense"



However many probably will feel as long as he's scoring runs and doing well as skipper, it doesn't matter how good his English is or what he wears"#Cricket pic.twitter.com/mDfNl5DwEl — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 17, 2020

Fans react to Tanvir Ahmed's suggestions

Tanvir Ahmed's suggestion did not go down well with Twitter users who slammed former Pakistan over his comments on Babar Azam's captaincy.

Who Is Tanvir Ahmed ? — Chatil Panditasekara (@ChatilPandi) May 18, 2020

Babar azam is a cricketer not a model — goher Afghan (@goheralihamdard) May 17, 2020

Tanveer Ahmed would become another Sikandar Bakht once he is grown up.

Is he expecting Babar to do a news bulletin on BBC? This is strange mindset. — Waqas Ahmed (@waqasmalik09) May 17, 2020

English is just a language Mr. Tanvir Ahmad everyone should be proud what Babar Azam done for our nation No.1 T20 batsman, Top 5 in current white ball cricket ranking & it doesn't matter you spoke English or not but make sure your bat will always speak runs❤🇵🇰 — HAMMAD (@Hammad_x19) May 17, 2020

Babar Azam's captaincy record

Babar Azam was appointed as Pakistan's T20I captain in October 2019 and lost his debut series away from home against Australia. Azam then led his side to the home T20I series against Bangladesh, which the hosts won 2-0 and the 25-year-old won the Player of the Series award. Azam has been in sublime form over the past 15 months and was named in the ICC ODI XI for the second time in his career in 2019.

