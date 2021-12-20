Ex-Pakistan Pacer Says IPL Features Low-quality Bowling; Netizens Ask To Consult 'doctor'

Former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed has been slammed by Indian fans who have provided him with a reality check following his controversial remarks about the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 49-year old reignited the IPL vs PSL debate as he praised the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the quality bowling seen there, stating that he could not see the same in matches taking place in India.

Fans provide Aaqib Javed with a reality check over IPL vs PSL comments

While speaking to PTV Sports as quoted by Samaa TV, Aaqib Javed said, "This [PSL] is the most interesting league in the world, if there are no interruptions due to COVID-19 or anything else, because of the nature of the pitches. For instance, Lahore’s pitch has some support for the bowlers, whereas you see higher scores in Karachi. On the other hand, if you look at IPL, there is only one type of cricket being played there due to extremely flat surfaces and low-quality bowling."

The former Pakistani pacer, who is the head coach of Lahore Qalandars, passed these remarks ahead of the seventh edition of the PSL that begins on January 27. The tournament will take place in Karachi and Lahore.

Javed's remarks have undoubtedly not gone down well amongst Indian fans, who have provided him and Pakistan fans with a harsh reality check. One Indian fan gave a strong response as they stated that PSL is not even the second-best franchise league in the world. He only believed that the pace bowling seen in the league is decent, but they too prosper because the league does not feature 'good quality overseas batters' and because Pakistan has never produced 'good batsmen.'

PSL isn't even second best, maybe in pace bowling it can come as second but overall not even top 2 , pakistani pace bowler prosper bcoz of two reasons :-

1 :- lack of good quality overseas batter

2:- Historically Pakistan never produce good batsman — Raazi (@Rg86037221) December 19, 2021

Another social media user hopes that Aaqib Javed will consult 'a good mental doctor' as 'all the best players in the world want to play' in the IPL as compared to the PSL.

He gone mad should visit to a good mental doc.

All the best player in the world wants to play ipl and plays most of them then can u tell me how ur psl quality is better with ur domestic or retirement player matlab kuchh v had h — hEll riDeR (@hellrider_im) December 19, 2021

Meanwhile, another netizen provided the former Pakistan pacer with a harsh reality check as they explained how the IPL had higher popularity than even the globally famous English Premier League. He also expressed confidence over IPL becoming the biggest sports league in the world in the coming few years.

Kindly note the #ipl has gone passed the English premier league in terms of popularity and revenue. In few years time #IPL will be the biggest sports league , in my point of view #ipl is the best thing happened to cricket 🏏 . The #ipl cannot be compared even with the world cup. — karthick (@karthicraja94) December 19, 2021

