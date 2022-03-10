Ex-Pakistan Player Accuses Ramiz Raja Of 'fearing' Player From Sindh Reaching The Top

Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria has unleashed wrath on Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja for misleading the masses while speaking about the recently concluded Rawalpindi Test, which ended with a draw after five days of play and only three innings being played. The opening Test of Australia’s tour of Pakistan 2022 ended in a draw as 1187 runs were scored by both teams throughout five days of the match, with only 14 wickets falling combining both teams.

Following the conclusion of the match, PCB shared a video on their Twitter handle with Ramiz Raja’s thoughts about the pitch. While Ramiz clarified the reason behind the poor condition of the pitch, Kaneria contradicted with the former’s views as he labeled it as a lame excuse. Speaking on his recent Youtube video, Kaneria accused Raja is afraid that a player from Sindh may reach the top.

“The Test grew a lot of eyeballs as Australia was touring Pakistan after these many years, but what wicket did they produce for that? Is Sindh not a part of Pakistan? Why this preferential treatment? I won't shy away from saying that Ramiz Raja has the fear in mind that a player from Sindh might reach the top. Stop being afraid, if you play such cricket then you won't reach anywhere,” added Kaneria.

'You have a weak captain,' says Danish Kaneria

Further criticizing the PCB head, Kaneria said even Ramiz Raja would have scored runs in the pitch at his current age. At the same time, the former cricketer added that Pakistan have a weak captain, who is not aggressive while leading the squad. Australia are now slated to face Pakistan in the second match of the series, starting on March 12 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

What else happened during the Pakistan vs Australia, Rawalpindi Test?

The Rawalpindi Test ended on March 8 with Pakistan at 252/0 on the scoreboard in their second batting innings. Earlier in the first innings, the hosts scored 476 runs after losing just four wickets. Meanwhile, Australia was bowled out for 459 runs in their first batting innings. Imam-ul-Haq hit centuries in both innings of the match for Pakistan, while Azhar Ali scored 185 runs in the first innings and Abdullah Shafique hit 136* runs in the second. Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne scored 97 and 90 runs respectively for the hosts.