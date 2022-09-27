Suryakumar Yadav's growth while playing for India in the shortest format of the game has been an incredible one. For the past few months, the middle-order batsman scored his maiden international century in England followed by half-centuries against West Indies and then the Asia Cup. The right-handed batsman had a good series against Australia playing a match-winning knock in the 3rd T20I in Hyderabad. As India prepares to face South Africa in the three-match T20I series, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria heaped praise on the 32-year-old over his batting abilities.

Danish Kaneria makes a bold prediction about Suryakumar Yadav's batting

Kaneria while praising Suryakumar's 360-degree batting ability said that he will even leave behind Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. Speaking on the Youtube channel Kaneria said, "I have been saying this for a while now, Suryakumar Yadav is one of the best. With his 360-degree repertoire, I'd say that the sky is high. The way he bats, it's like he is announcing himself. He was outstanding in the third T20I. He has a different way of playing and he is surely going to be a very big player. The way he bats, he will make people forget all the other batting greats. Yes, Kohli will score a lot of runs and Babar will be very successful, but Yadav will leave everyone behind,"

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav's vital partnership against Australia in Hyderabad turned the match in favour of Team India. Talking about the match-winning partnership between the two, Kaneria said, "Kohli guided Yadav well, and there was a clear understanding between them. The Australian bowlers had no answers against these two batters. If they continue to bat this way, India will surely overpower every team in the T20 World Cup".

SKY dazzled & how! 🎇 🎇



ICYMI: Here's how he brought up his 5⃣0⃣ before being eventually dismissed for 69.



Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvAUS match on @StarSportsIndia @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/UVjsjSmKdC — BCCI (@BCCI) September 25, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav overtakes Babar Azam in ICC T20I rankings

Suryakumar Yadav's performance with the bat in the past couple of months has seen him leapfrog Babar Azam to the No. 3 spot in the T20I rankings. Yadav's impressive knock of 46 runs during India's four-wicket loss to Australia in the opening match helped him to close in on Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan at the top of the T20I batter's chart. Rizwan tops the chart with 825 rating points, followed by South Africa's Aiden Makram in the second spot with 792 points. England's Dawid Malan completed top 5 with 725 points to his name.