Ex-Pakistan Skipper Wants Virat Kohli To Learn THIS Captaincy Trait From Kane Williamson

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt wants Indian skipper Virat Kohli to learn from his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson. Butt, while speaking on his official YouTube channel, said Kohli should look at Kane Williamson and learn a couple of captaincy traits from him. Butt said a captain should always be subtle and not fiery, saying "Most captains who have won major ICC titles were cool and composed with the gestures, which is not the case with Kohli". Butt said the Indian skipper should learn from Kane Williamson and model his captaincy based on how the Kiwi does his job.

'Captains should be subtle'

Salman Butt said during the entire course of the one-off Test between India and New Zealand, the commentators kept calling it a battle between fire and ice, referring to Kohli and Williamson respectively. The former Pakistan captain said it is evidently clear that Kohli is very aggressive on the field and wants to give more than 100% whenever he steps out to play, adding "But a captain should always be subtle and not fiery". Butt said Kohli should learn from Williamson how to remain calm in crunch situations.

Salman Butt further said that one can be a very good captain but if he does not win any titles, he will not be remembered by the public. Butt said people only remember those who win tournaments. Kohli and his men failed to climb the ladder once again as they lost yet another ICC title despite doing the hard yards for more than two years. New Zealand defeated India by 8 wickets to win the inaugural final of the World Test Championship.

Kane Williamson remained key for New Zealand in both his innings as he scored 49 and 52 unbeaten runs respectively to help the Kiwis win the match and become the first-ever world Test champions in 144 years of Test cricket. Kohli and his team will have the opportunity to take revenge later this year when New Zealand visits India for a two-match Test series as part of their title defence for the next WTC cycle.

