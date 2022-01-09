Ex-player Says Kohli May Not Have Same Faith In India Bowler 'which He Had Till 2019'

With Mohammed Siraj likely to be out of action for the IND vs SA 3rd Test, former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta feels that Ishant Sharma could come in handy given his height but said he isn't certain if Virat Kohli still has the same faith in Ishant's abilities.

"I won't be able to say whether Kohli has the same faith in Ishant's abilities which he had till 2019. But even then in this game, Ishant, if played, could come in handy compared to Umesh. Firstly, with that height, he would hit tougher lengths and secondly because of his ability to keep the batters quiet for long periods of time which unfortunately didn't happen on a bowler-friendly track at the Wanderers," Dasgupta told PTI.

"Ishant can bowl a good eight to 10 over spell and if we see the trend, a first innings score of 275 is the new 350 in Test matches in these conditions. Also, Ishant bowls that fourth stump line where the ball can straighten or cut back enough to make the batters play. But yes, the team management will check out their practice form too," Deep Dasgupta further added.

IND vs SA: MSK Prasad reckons India missed a tall fast bowler in Johannesburg

Former Indian chief selector MSK Prasad reckons that India should bring in Ishant Sharma for the third Test and that the team missed a tall bowler like him during the Johannesburg Test "We missed a tall fast bowler in Johannesburg and the only one we have is Ishant. On these kinds of tracks, he is my choice ahead of Umesh. Had it been an Indian track that is rugged and feels like a dustbowl, Umesh would be my 'go-to' man," he told PTI.

Meanwhile, Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah will make a return to Cape Town for the India vs South Africa 3rd Test, the same venue where he began his Test career. Taking to Instagram the speedster wrote "Cape Town, January 2018 - is where it all began for me in Test cricket. Four years on, I’ve grown as a player and a person and to return to this ground brings back special memories. 😊"

Image: AP