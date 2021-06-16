Ex-Rajasthan Royals Bowler Banned After 2013 Spot-fixing Scandal All Set To Play In USA

Former Rajasthan Royals bowler Siddharth Trivedi, who announced his retirement from cricket under BCCI's jurisdiction earlier last year, is all set to play in the Minor League Cricket in the United States as player-coach. Trivedi is in the United States for the past one month as part of the coaching staff at American Cricket Academy and Club (ACAC). The 38-year-old was recently asked if he would like to represent ACAC team St. Louis Americans as player-coach in the Minor League Cricket. Trivedi has reportedly agreed to play for St. Louis Americans and is hopeful of making his experience count in the tournament.

Trivedi in IPL

Trivedi played for Rajasthan Royals in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) between 2008 and 2013. The right-arm medium pacer was part of the maiden IPL winning squad in 2008, which was captained by former Australian legend Shane Warne. During his stint with the Royals, Trivedi played a total of 76 matches and picked up 65 wickets at an average of 29.29. He still remains the highest uncapped wicket-taker for the Royals in the IPL. Trivedi's career came under the hammer in 2013 after his name emerged in the scandalous spot-fixing incident. Trivedi was banned by the BCCI for one year as he was found guilty of not reporting approaches by the bookies.

Trivedi has also played first-class and List A cricket in India's domestic circuit. He has played 82 first-class matches and 78 List A games for Gujarat and Saurashtra and has 268 and 107 wickets in the respective formats. Trivedi's last first-class match was against Odisha, where he picked up five wickets in two innings.

Earlier, another Indian cricketer Smit Patel, who was part of the 2012 U-19 World Cup-winning squad, announced retirement from all forms of the game under BCCI's jurisdiction to pursue cricket in the United States. The 28-year-old has also signed a two-year contract with a Major League Cricket franchise in the US. The wicketkeeper-batsman kept playing domestic cricket for over 10 years, switching sides in hope of making it to the Indian men's national cricket team. However, when that didn't pay off, the batsman decided to give up his dreams of playing for India and retired from all forms under the BCCI's bounds to play the game in the US.

