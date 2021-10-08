Ex-RCB Pacer Abhimanyu Mithun Retires From All Forms Of Cricket

Former Indian bowler Abhimanyu Mithun announced his retirement on Friday from First-Class cricket. The 31-year-old pacer turned to Instagram to share the news, where he said his decision to retire from the game has come so he could pursue other avenues in his career. Mithun thanked the BCCI and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for the support they provided throughout his cricketing journey. Mithun also thanked the IPL teams he played for, including Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"After serious thought and contemplation I, Abhimanyu Mithun, have decided to retire from first-class cricket in order to pursue other avenues in my career. I have represented my country at the highest level and will always be my biggest achievement. The joy and pride from it will be something I will cherish forever. I am also clear in my mind that Karnataka has abundant fast bowling talent and they would miss out on opportunities at the right time if I prolong my career," Mithun said in his statement.

Mithun made his international debut for India in 2010 when he appeared in an ODI game against South Africa in Ahmedabad. Mithun went on to play four Test matches and five ODIs for his country. Mithun picked 9 wickets in Tests and 3 wickets in the 50-over format for India at an average of 50.66 and 67.66, respectively. Mithun has played for three franchises in the IPL, however, his inconsistent form with the ball saw his career finish early.

As far as Mithun's domestic career is concerned, the fast bowler has played 103 First-Class matches and 96 List-A games for Karnataka. Mithun has picked 338 wickets in First-Class cricket and 136 in List-A format in his illustrious domestic career at an average of 26,63 and 28.50, respectively.

(Image: @amithun_25/Instagram)