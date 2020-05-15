Ex-RCB Star Travis Head Backs Idea Of India Playing All 5 Tests In Hometown Adelaide

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has brought worldwide cricketing activities to a standstill. The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently put all proposed tours until June on hold. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia are currently undergoing potential damage control and churning out precautionary measures to save their 2020-21 home season, which includes the ICC T20 World Cup and a lucrative tour by the Indian cricket team.

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts recently said that they are considering several options to save the looming India tour. One of the options being considered is to play an additional Test match and to reduce the Indian team’s travelling by staging all matches at one Australian venue in Adelaide. Now, Australia vice-captain Travis Head has seconded the idea of playing the entire Test series against India in a ‘bio-secure’ Adelaide Oval to ensure that the high-profile series goes ahead as planned.

Cricket Australia is going through a massive financial crisis due to the global lockdown and has laid off 80 percent of its staff. The board is looking forward to the Test series against India as it could provide much-needed financial relief. Travis Head said that if it comes down to playing all the Tests in his hometown of Adelaide, the venue will definitely be able to cope and withstand back-to-back test matches.

Travis Head also said that they have had instances in the past where there were A-League games, rugby league or concerts going on and the curator was able to prepare a wicket and drop it in the middle of the square on the day of the game or two days prior to it. The former RCB star further said that as a player, one wouldn't even notice the difference.

Cricket Australia would suffer huge losses if the India-Australia series gets called off

The India-Australia Test series is one of the most anticipated Test series and it holds great importance as far as the World Test Championship is concerned. However, if the India-Australia Test series gets called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cricket Australia is set to incur a loss of AUD $300 million ($174 million), what would be a real setback for the cricket board. Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said this week that the world is in uncertain times and it is difficult to project precisely what will transpire over the next couple of months.

However, he added that they will be working through with advice from experts, externally as to what are the various scenarios that are plausible, how likely are they and plan to deal with each of them.

