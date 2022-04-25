Ex-SA Skipper Graeme Smith Given Clean Chit Over Lack Of Evidence In Racism Allegations

Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith has been set free from racism claims by an independent panel, claimed the statement which was released by Cricket South Africa on Monday. Back in In December 2021, the SJN Ombudsman delivered his report which made “tentative findings” regarding various persons, including the former director of cricket but indicated that he was not in a position to make “definite findings” on allegations before him.CSA has been ordered to pay all the costs associated with the arbitration process.

Graeme Smith racism: Verdict on racism allegation on former director of cricket

As per the statement released by Cricket South Africa, the panel reasoned that there was no proof that Graeme Smith, racially oppressed former player Thami Tsolekile somewhere in the range between 2012 and 2014, or that he was one-sided against the Black administration at CSA.

Former CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith has been cleared by two independent arbitrators of racism allegations against him, which emanated from CSA’s Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) process.



Lawson Naidoo, Chair of the CSA Board in his statement said “The manner in which these issues have been dealt with and resolved by the arbitration proceedings confirms CSA’s commitment to deal with the SJN issues in a manner that treats them with utmost seriousness but also ensures fairness, due process, and finality.”

He further added: “Now that finality on these processes has been reached, it is appropriate to recognize the extraordinary contribution that Graeme has made to South African cricket, first as the longest-serving test captain in cricket history and then as Director of Cricket from 2019 to 2022. His role as the DoC has been critical in rebuilding the Proteas Men’s team in particular and has laid a solid foundation for his successor.”

Cricket South Africa acknowledges Graeme Smith contribution

Graeme Smith’s tenure as director of cricket ended at the end of last month. Cricket South Africa which stayed silent on his departure acknowledged the work done by the former Proteas skipper in ensuring South Africa played cricket through the worst of the pandemic and in overseeing a fairly successful period for both men's and women's national cricket. Pholetsi Moseki, the CEO of CSA commented: “On behalf of the Exco, staff and players at CSA, I would like to thank Graeme for all that he did as the Director of Cricket. He put up his hand at a particularly tumultuous period for CSA and he has often gone beyond his contracted duties to assist CSA during his term.”