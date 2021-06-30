Ex-SA Team Manager Goolam Rajah Passes Away; De Villiers Bids Farewell In Emotional Post

Former South African international cricketer AB de Villiers on Wednesday paid his respects to former South Africa Team Manager Goolam Rajah saying that he was 'incredibly saddened' by the news of his death. Taking to Twitter, AB de Villiers bid an emotional farewell to his former team manager, stating that there were 'no words' to describe what Goolam Rajah meant for him.

Incredibly saddened by the news of the passing of Goolam Rajah. There are no words to describe what he meant to me in my life. I will miss you Gools, everyone who knew you will miss you. The world is poorer with you not here. Thoughts and prayers with the entire fam 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/XM4nDhsIvY — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) June 29, 2021

Goolam Rajah death

Former manager of South Africa men's cricket Goolam Rajah passed away due to COVID-19 complications in Johannesburg on Tuesday. The 74-year-old had developed serious post-COVID complications and had been on ventilator support for the last two months.

Issuing a statement, Cricket South Africa (CSA) mourned the death of the legendary figure lauding him for his service to the SA team over two decades. "To the Proteas, he was much more than part of the management team. He was a friend, confidant, and adviser. In total, 107 players represented the Proteas during his time in more than 600 matches across the three formats. They will all remember him with great fondness and gratitude," the CSA statement read.

"He personally considered his greatest achievement to be invited by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to manage the World XI against Australia, the No. 1 team in the world at the time, in a one-off Test match," the statement added.

CSA acting chief executive Pholetsi Moseki also issued a statement and said that the team will always remember him as a 'very special human' and will treasure his memories. "It is a very sad day for the South African cricket family," he said. “We all have our special memories of him which we will treasure. He was truly a man who gave a great deal to the game of cricket and to everybody involved in it," he added, playing his respect to the Rajah's wife and family.

Goolam Rajah is known to have coached the South Africa men's team in 1992 up until his retirement in 2011. He was also part of the SA team's history-making moments such as the 1999 World Cup where the team broke down after losing the semi-final. He has worked alongside 107 players in more than 600 matches, as per CSA.