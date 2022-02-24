Ex-selector Backs Dravid's Comments On Wriddhiman Saha: 'Why Does He Want To Be Selected?'

Former India selector Sarandeep Singh has endorsed Rahul Dravid in the ongoing controversy involving Wriddhiman Saha, the wicketkeeper-batsman who has been left out of the Test squad for the next series against Sri Lanka. Following his dismissal from the team, Saha revealed that Dravid had already warned him of his fate and encouraged him to consider retirement when they were in South Africa. Singh has now come out in support of Dravid, saying that Saha, who is 37 years old, should seriously consider retiring.

Singh stated that Saha knows he will not get selected to play in the starting eleven, adding so why does he want to be in the team just to warm the bench. Singh went on to say that Rishabh Pant is the first priority at the moment and he will play for a long time. Saha was allegedly told by Dravid that the selection committee wants to focus on a youngster as second-choice wicketkeeper in Tests. KS Bharat has already been named in the Test squad for the Sri Lanka series.

"I don`t think Dravid said anything wrong, this is the time when Saha should think about himself he is 37 years old. He will not get selected for the last eleven so why does he wants to be selected in the team to just sit on the bench when we have a young wicketkeeper. Pant is first priority of the team and he will play for a long time," Sarandeep Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Saha on his chat with Dravid

Saha had previously stated that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had assured him of his place in the squad, and had inquired as to what had changed so quickly that he was dropped. Saha also discussed his chat with Team India head coach Rahul Dravid, who told him he might not be selected for the Sri Lankan series. Dravid called Saha to his hotel room after India lost the second Test match in South Africa, according to the wicketkeeper. Saha said Dravid informed him that the selection committee had opted not to select him for the Sri Lanka series because they wanted to focus on the youth.

Saha told Republic TV on Wednesday that he had no regrets for sharing his private conversations with Ganguly and Dravid about his selection. Saha stated he could have spoken about it when the conversations took place, but he didn't until he was officially dropped, and that all he did was relay the truth and events. Saha further revealed that he has no harsh feelings for anyone.

Image: PTI

