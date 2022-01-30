Ex-selector Expects Yash Dhull To Come Good; Says 'Delhi Boys As Skippers Are Lucky Charm'

Former national team selector Sarandeep Singh feels that "Delhi boys" as Team India's U19 captains have always proven to be a lucky charm, especially during World Cup. Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand both hail from Delhi and had led India to U19 triumphs and Sarandeep Singh is hoping that Yash Dhull carries on the legacy forward and backed the player to lead from the front in the semi-final clash against Australia.

Team India secured their place in the semifinals of the U19 World Cup 2022 by defeating Bangladesh in the quarter-final by five wickets and now gear up for the big game which is scheduled for Wednesday, February 2. Speaking to ANI, the former selector said " Delhi boys as captains are a lucky charm for India. What Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand did as Under 19 captains. They contributed a lot. Unmukt Chand scored a century in the final. I hope Yash comes and plays a bigger knock in the semifinal. The legacy which is there should carry on and play better cricket against Australians because they are playing well and cricket has now also changed and be focused.”

Sarandeep Singh praises the under 19 players says "They are very hungry"

He further went on to add that the team has shown the hunger and passion to win the world cup and that it is reflecting on their performances. The team so far remains undefeated in the tournament and is two wins away from clinching the championship. "Too good of a performance from Under 19 players and the way they are batting and the way they are bowling. Looking at their aggression, it shows that they are very hungry and they want to win the World Cup and their performance is showing. Everyone is doing their job. Their batsmen are scoring runs. The fast bowlers with their bowling are getting wickets.” he said.

India are the most successful side in ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup having won on four occasions and Yash Dhull has the chance to lead India to yet another triumph. The team last won the 2018 edition under Prithvi Shaw before missing out in the previous edition (2020) losing to Bangladesh in the finals.

Image: ICC