Ex-skipper Arjuna Ranatunga Accuses SL Cricket Board Of Corruption: 'Worse Than Govt'

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Arjuna Ranatunga has slammed the Sri Lankan cricket board, calling it the most corrupt institution in the country. Ranatunga said the Sri Lankan cricket board is even worse than the government in his country when it comes to corruption. The 1996 World Cup-winning captain blamed the sorry state of affairs at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on people who have been running it for the past few years.

'Worse than government'

Ranatunga claimed the board does not have proper professionals to run cricket and that it is because of mismanagement and unprofessionalism that corruption is thriving there and the crisis has occurred. According to Ranatunga, the real reason behind the downfall of the board is "bribing" among the officials. He said that there are less than 150 votes during the board election and it's all about bribing. Ranatunga added that the country has produced good players but they are managed badly, calling it a "big issue".

Ranatunga said that the people running cricket in Sri Lanka are the ones to be blamed for the corruption on the board. The former Sri Lankan captain said he's always felt that a proper sports minister would fix the issue but corrupt people go and capture the post, adding that it has always happed and will continue to happen in the future as well. Ranatunga said this at an event at the Karnataka Olympic Bhavan in Bengaluru.

"It is all about mismanagement, unprofessional, that is where the crisis has occurred in cricket. The worst subject is the cricket board, they are the most corrupt institution in the country," Ranatunga was quoted as saying.

"They have messed up everything; they do not have proper professionals who run cricket. It is worse than the government. Cricket wise we have produced players, but they are managed badly. It is a big issue... If you go to a cricket election, you are looking at 143 or 144 votes, it is all about bribing," he added.

"The people who are running cricket since 2015 have messed up. I always felt that a proper sports minister would come in and they would handle this properly, but the only thing is thieves go and capture the post. It has happened in the past and will happen in the future," Ranatunga added.

Ranatunga's comments have come just days after speculations emerged suggesting that the upcoming Asia Cup tournament may be shifted out of Sri Lanka due to the ongoing economic and political crisis in the country.

