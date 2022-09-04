Ex-skipper Mushfiqur Rahim Retires From T20Is After Bangladesh's Asia Cup Disappointment

Bangladesh had a forgetful Asia Cup 2022 campaign with the team getting knocked out in the league stage. The Shakib al Hasan-led team lost both their Group B matches, first against Afghanistan followed by a dramatic loss to Sri Lanka in a do-or-die clash. Bangladsh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim took to social media and made a major announcement after Bangladesh made an early exit in the ongoing tournament.

Mushfiqur Rahim retirement: Ex-skipper to represent BAN in only two formats

Taking to Twitter, Mushfiqur Rahim on Sunday announced his retirement from the international T20I format. The cricketer will be available to play franchisee cricket as well as the ODI and Test formats for the country.

I would like to announce my retirement from T20 INTERNATIONALS and focus on Test and ODI formats of the game. I will be available to play franchise leagues when the opportunity arrives. Looking forward to proudly represent my nation in the two formats-MR15 — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) September 4, 2022

Mushfiqur becomes the second player from Bangladesh to retire from the shortest format following Tamim Iqbal's retirement less than two months ago. The 35-year-old had a below-par Asia Cup 2022 campaign failing to score runs with the bat in both of his appearances. Besides failing to score runs against Afghanistan, Rahim also had a poor outing behind the stumps. He dropped the crucial catch of Kusal Mendis during Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match in what was a turning point of the match as they were eventually knocked out of Asia Cup 2022.

Speaking of Mushfiqur Rahim's T20 stats, the wicketkeeper-batsman in his17-year career, scored 1500 runs in 102 matches for Bangladesh. The right-handed batsman scored runs at an average of 19.48 and a strike rate of 115.03. He has six overall half centuries to his name in the format.

Mushfiqur's other achievements include having the fourth-highest number of dismissals (62) in theT20I format. He is one of three Bangladeshi players to have played more than 100 T20Is. His two best knocks came against Sri Lanka and India. He scored unbeaten 72 runs against Sri Lanka in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy. Mushfiqur's unbeaten knock of 60 runs against India helped his team beat the Men in Blue for the first time. Following the match-winning knock against India, he only averaged 19 in T20Is and was even dropped for a series against Pakistan. He was also 'rested' from the Zimbabwe series in August.