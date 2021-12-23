Ex-South Africa Pacer Says SA Have Stranglehold Over India; 'don't Think That Will Change'

Former South African pacer Makhaya Ntini believes the hosts will go into the three-match Test series against India as favourites while his former teammate Allan Donald feels the inexperienced South African batting will be put to Test by Team India's bowling attack. The former speedster said while India have a very good bowling attack, the Proteas will have the home advantage "India have a very good bowling attack this time around, but the Proteas know the South African conditions better. This for me will be key. We have to back ourselves because we have that home advantage. Our players know the wickets very well and that will give us the edge." Makhaya Ntini was quoted as saying by CSA in a press release.

His counterpart Allan Donald, on the other hand, said that the IND vs SA series will be a contest of two good bowling sides and the team that bats better are likely to end up on the winning side "Both teams line up really well, both have strong bowling line-ups and that will mean the batting on both sides will be tested. Our batting has lost some key players in the last couple of seasons. There's no hiding from the fact that it's a young line-up and they will be tested by the Indian attack. For me, that is where the series will be decided. In the last few seasons, we haven't scored enough runs and that will be the challenge. If we can put the runs on the board, we undoubtedly have the bowlers who can take 20 wickets."

Makhaya Ntini backs Proteas to win India tour of South Africa

Makhaya Ntini has backed the South African team to continue their strong run at home and said the team has a good batting unit, that will put pressure on the Indian bowling attack "There's nothing better than playing at home in familiar surroundings, especially against a very good India team. We have the likes of (captain) Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma, who have the ability to dig in and score big runs and I also like the way that Rassie (van der Dussen) has come in and grown in that team. Then we also have a guy like Quinny (de Kock), who we know will not hold back. He will play his natural game."

He further went on to add that he thinks that Team India will be under pressure as they have not won here and believes that the IND vs SA tour is going their way "Then when it comes to our bowling attack, we have a settled unit and one that can definitely put India under pressure. We still have that stranglehold over them because they've never won here and I don't think that will change. It will mean a lot if we can win, but I'm hoping to see some good cricket."

Image: AP